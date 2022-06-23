More Black Superheroes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dylan Green
 5 days ago
Westside Boogie knows he’s toxic, but he’s working on it. Toxicity—especially when it comes to relationships—is nothing new in hip-hop, though it’s become something of a meme over the past decade. And though Boogie hasn’t reached Future levels of performative irony just yet, unpacking the tribulations of love and his time...

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
Sometimes, Forever

Sophie Allison sings from the exhaustion at the end of a big feeling. Across her work as Soccer Mommy, she has excavated that point after despair or elation where your nerves reel back from overdrive, when the intensity wanes and you’re left with the blankness of yourself. Since releasing her debut studio album, Clean, in 2018, she’s worked to heighten the contrasts of her guitar-based songs. The 2020 LP color theory drew vintage synthesizers and layered sampling into the mix, expanding the space in which her wry, acerbic, and poignant lyrics could play. On her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Allison teams with Daniel Lopatin of the retrofuturist electronic project Oneohtrix Point Never, whose production deepens the shadows in her songwriting. Soccer Mommy’s music has often folded in the bitter and the melancholy, but this is the first time Allison has faced down danger so squarely.
Arkhon

Nika Roza Danilova has spent over a decade crafting an auteurist vision of experimental pop. Over that time, her music has evolved dramatically even as its central tenets have remained steadfast: pitch black tone, the force of Danilova’s voice, a preoccupation with death on both a quotidian scale and a cosmic one. Her music, the vast majority of it self-produced, is the result of a dogged pursuit of a specific vision.
Magic Sign

Real Estate’s 2020 album The Main Thing never had a chance. As singer and guitarist Martin Courtney tells it, the New Jersey band labored uncharacteristically long over their fifth LP in a bid to make something that couldn’t be dismissed as “another Real Estate record.” A self-consciously big statement from a band that specialized in endearingly small ones, the album was released just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Yet even with better timing it’s hard to imagine it could have met its lofty ambitions of rekindling the critical goodwill once enjoyed by a veteran indie group whose modest guitar-pop sounded out of step with the times, even during their early ‘10s heyday.
What Do the Stars Say to You

If house music was a human being, it would be in its late thirties and plumb in the season of mid-life crisis, which makes a certain musical maturity an inevitable development. That it should be Chicago producer Ron Trent who brings house music its pipe and slippers on What Do the Stars Say to You is either remarkable or predictable, depending on whether you’re more familiar with Trent as the firebrand who produced the spartan dance classic “Altered States” at the age of 14 or the co-founder of Prescription, a label renowned for its unfathomably unwrinkled deep house.
Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
Disco Great Patrick Adams Dies at 72

Patrick Adams, the disco engineer and super producer who helmed countless hits, has died, his daughter Joi Sanchez wrote on Facebook and frequent collaborators Denise Wilkinson (of Ladies of Skyy) and Austin Wilkinson confirmed to Pitchfork. “He who dubbed me joy at birth, taught me how to live in love, made himself unforgettable in every way to me and to so many others in the world. Patrick Adams has moved on but some of us, like me, will forever be stuck [happily] in what he created for us and by us,” wrote Sanchez. No cause of death was given. Patrick Adams was 72.
Listen to Taylor Swift’s New Song “Carolina”

Taylor Swift has released her new song “Carolina.” She wrote the track for Where the Crawdads Sing, a forthcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, and previously teased it in a trailer for the movie. Aaron Dessner co-produced the track with Swift. Give it a listen below.
Home, before and after

A great Regina Spektor song unfurls like a short story with the boring parts excised. Like “Chemo Limo,” “Samson,” and other iPod-era bangers, “Becoming All Alone” fits the bill. It’s a wry ballad that imagines what it might be like to grab a beer with God, and its lonesome chorus has that Spektorian quality of making sincerity seem like a superpower. Watching Spektor, alone at the piano, debut the song at a benefit concert back in 2014, I remember feeling like I was being let in on a secret. Someone uploaded an amateur recording to YouTube, and fans passed it around like a treasure, wondering when she might record the song.
Saturn Child

Over the years, Jazz Butler has reset his career numerous times: In 2016, when he changed his professional moniker from Yung Bruh to Lil Tracy, but also more existentially following the tragic loss of his right-hand collaborator Lil Peep in 2017. At times, he’s drifted toward a more mainstream rap career—2020’s Designer Talk 2 featured the likes of Pi’erre Bourne, Chief Keef, and the late Lil Keed, and 2018’s country-tinged “Like a Farmer” had viral novelty potential a few months before “Old Town Road” eclipsed it entirely. But whenever the road seems clear and charted, Lil Tracy seems to swerve unexpectedly left. 2019’s Anarchy was on-the-nose pop-punk pastiche that could have been ghost-produced by Travis Barker; Designer Talk 2 demonstrated how well Tracy’s sensitive falsetto can blend with a more straightforward trap sound. His new album Saturn Child is comparatively much harder to classify, and more singular—a cosmic synthesis of EDM, emo rap, and cutesy pop refrains that’s maybe the closest an American rapper has come to replicating the rave fantasies and euphoria of Drain Gang.
Listen to Duwap Kaine’s “Mad 2”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Duwap Kaine isn’t afraid to make a bad song; it’s part of what makes his music so interesting. Sometimes it works, like on “Playin Wit Da AutoTune,” where the vocal effects are turned up to such an absurd level that he sounds like a malfunctioning cyborg. Sometimes it doesn’t: on “No AutoTune 2,” every missed note is painful. “Mad 2,” a highlight from his latest mixtape Faith Like Esther, is one of the good ones. Over a spaced-out instrumental, Duwap’s melodic flow bounces from fast-paced murmur—like he doesn’t care if you can make out his words or not—to AutoTune-heavy riffs, dragging out notes like a soul singer belting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The song takes a turn in the final 30 seconds as he loads up on animated vocal tricks, including mimicking a police siren and laughing like a comic book villain come to life. It’s weird and fun and cool as hell, and that’s a Duwap Kaine song.
Lizzo Performs “About Damn Time” at 2022 BET Awards: Watch

Lizzo took the stage at the BET Awards Sunday night (June 26), performing “About Damn Time” from her forthcoming album Special. She stepped onstage in a gold disco ball-style outfit while playing an extensive flute solo. Watch it below. Lizzo announced Special, her full-length follow-up to 2019’s Cuz...
Watch Mariah Carey Join Latto for “Big Energy” at 2022 BET Awards

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards Sunday night (June 26) to join Latto for her performance of “Big Energy.” The single originally came out in September 2021, but Carey hopped on a remix of the track this March. For their live performance of “Big Energy” together, Carey belted out a high note while hidden behind a screen. Once it was raised and she was revealed, confetti rained down and Latto gave Carey a bouquet of flowers. Watch it happen below.
Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
Not About to Die

Wire were never much for fan service. On the televised performance captured on the Wire on the Box: 1979 CD/DVD set, bassist Graham Lewis bats away an audience member’s demand for “I Am the Fly” by gravely informing him, “We don’t play requests,” like a boarding-school headmaster telling an orphan there’s no more porridge. That philosophy has served them well: The UK art-punk pioneers have thrived for the better part of 45 years by largely avoiding the things that 45-year-old bands do to stay in the newsfeed, like anniversary tours, trendspotting collaborations, or self-mythologizing biopics. Wire don’t give the people what they want so much as what they think they deserve.
Beyoncé, Drake, Lana Del Rey, Yaya Bey, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Pink Dolphins

It’s easy to say that jaimie branch is one of the most exciting trumpeters to bubble up in recent years—much easier than saying just what kind of trumpeter she is. The Brooklyn resident honed her punk intensity and classical training in a Chicago scene where the borders between rock, free jazz, and electronic music are porous, and it shows. Yet her distinctive instrumental voice and spirit of refined anarchy make her work cohesive. She turns tense, dashing themes that wouldn’t seem amiss on an Arcade Fire song into exploded-view drawings of extended technique and free expression, her tone bleeding rainbows at the edges but almost translucently pure in the center.
Lizzo and Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Abortion Rights Organizations

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Lizzo has pledged to donate $500,00 of proceeds from her upcoming Special tour to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights organizations. The singer announced the decision in a tweet last night (June 24), hours after news of the ruling broke. She also revealed that concert promoter and venue operator Live Nation will match her donation, making the total pledge $1 million. Find social media statements from Lizzo and Live Nation below.
Happy Hour

The beating heart of Steve McQueen’s mighty historical film series Small Axe was the music of Black England during the mid-to-late 20th century, and its best episode was Lovers Rock. A celebration of the titular reggae subgenre, the hour-long film pivoted on a London house party dancefloor scene gloriously soundtracked by Janet Kay’s 1979 courtship referendum “Silly Games.” For some it was a reminder, for others a revelation, of a style that, in its heyday, got little traction beyond the UK and Jamaica—a Philly soul sibling less concerned with politics or Rasta theology than with battlefields of the heart. While men certainly distinguished themselves in lovers rock, it was a less male-dominated space than roots reggae, especially in the UK, where lovers rock fully bloomed and where women shone brightly, even if they were often denied agency. English artists beyond the genre felt its sweet and sultry pull: Sade reflected its influence on an album named after it, as did the Clash on a highlight of London Calling.
