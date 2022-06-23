Six students receive NC Pork Scholarship for 2022

The North Carolina Pork Council Scholarship Committee, chaired by Denise Mason, has selected six students to receive $1,000 scholarships this year. Taylor Dail, a student from Wallace is one of the recipients.

Dail is entering her second year at NC State University, majoring in Agricultural Business Management with a concentration in Animal Science. Dail comes from a fifth generation family farm where she and her family raise cattle, hogs and broilers.

“Growing up on the family farm, I saw the financial hardships my father had to face daily,’” said Dail.

“Seeing him under pressure made me disheartened and pushed [me] to be involved in the financial side of agriculture. My biggest goal is to help those who feed families worldwide in their financial endeavors.”

Dail hopes to accomplish this goal through a role with Cape Fear Farm Credit and return to her family farm upon graduation.

Dail will also be receiving her American FFA Degree this fall at National Convention.

The following students also received a scholarship: Jensen Barwick of Seven Springs, Preston Daughtry of Clinton, Molly Jones of Matthews, Zachery Keeter of Enfield and Ethan Parker of Clayton.

Jensen Barwick is currently a rising senior at North Carolina State University majoring in Agribusiness Management with a minor in Crop Science, but he began his collegiate career playing baseball at Barton College.

“I always knew that agriculture was where my heart was. Even as a little boy my dream was to carry on the legacy of our family farm and that has never changed,” Barwick said. “Once I have completed my college education, I plan to return to our farm and operate it as the fifth generation.”

Barwick also received his Eagle Scout badge and American FFA Degree.

Preston Daughtry is a rising junior at NC State University where he is currently pursuing a degree in Agricultural Business with a double-minor in Entrepreneurship and Environmental Science.

“I look forward to using the knowledge I’ve gained during my time at NC State to help build and shape the pork industry and be a part of feeding the world through pork production,” Daughtry said.

Daughtry has also earned his Eagle Scout badge, received his NC FFA State Degree and regularly spends his free time volunteering back home. This is his second time earning the NCPC Scholarship.

Molly Jones wasn’t born into the pork industry, but she quickly fell in love with it upon arriving to NC State University in the fall of 2019.

Majoring in Animal Science with a double-minor in Food Science and Nutrition, Jones hopes to use her knowledge and passion within the industry by attending veterinary school.

By working as a student employee at the Swine Educational Unit and completing two pork industry internships, she has really discovered her niche.

“I have found that I love interacting with producers and problem solving while also helping provide safe and healthy pork to consumers,” said Jones.

Jones is also involved in the Animal Science Club at NCSU and will serve as the President this fall.

Zachery Keeter is a junior at NC State University where he is double majoring in Poultry Science and Agricultural Business Management. Keeter also has a double-minor in Animal Science and Extension Education.

Based on his educational experiences, background within the industry and passion for helping others, Keeter hopes to have a career that involves both animal and public health.

“Regardless of where I may end up career-wise, I will always work to advocate for the agricultural industry and improve public perception,” said Keeter. This is his third time earning the NCPC Scholarship.

Ethan Parker is a rising freshman at NC State University where he will be majoring in Poultry Science and minoring in Feed Mill Management.

Through his experiences with the FFA, Livestock Science Camp, the Institute for Future Agriculture Leaders and leadership of his father, Parker has developed a passion for agriculture with a keen interest in the milling side of the industry.

“From the research of others as well as my own, I have found that feed mill managers are needed in today’s world,” said Parker. “This makes me even more driven to accomplish [my goal] of becoming a feed mill manager and be able to help the agriculture industry continue to thrive.”

The scholarship committee and the North Carolina Pork Council as a whole, take great pride in supporting students actively engaged in bettering the pork industry and their communities.

Each of the 2022 scholarship recipients have done just that by succeeding in the classroom, immersing themselves within the industry and investing time to improve their communities.