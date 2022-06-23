Monday, June 13

Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on S. NC 903 Highway at the Interstate 40 exit ramp. Duplin County Fire Marshal FM1 called in the MVC advising single vehicle blocking one lane of travel, 2 minor injuries possibly refusing transport. Magnolia units arrived and controlled traffic.

Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC at the intersection of White Flash Road and Garners Chapel Road. Oak Wolfe units arrived and controlled traffic.

Harrells VFD, Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 41 Highway near Old Camp Road. Tractor Trailer versus a motorcycle head on. Harrells and Wallace units arrived and closed the roadway.

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Wards Bridge Road at C.A. Godbold Road. Warsaw units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.

Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Potters Hill VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to NC 241 Highway for a structure fire outbuilding. Turkey Car 5 reported a fully involved outbuilding, Beulaville Engine 1 arrived and started extinguishment. Potters Hill and Sarecta units arrived and assisted with fire attack and water supply.

Tuesday, June 14

Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of N. NC 111 Highway and N. NC 11 Highway, two vehicles and two minor injuries. Debris was removed from the roadway and all Albertson units cleared the call.

Oak Wolfe VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with a vehicle overturned and unknown injuries. Units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.

Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 Highway for possible two vehicles with a pin in. Wallace Chief 2 arrived and reported a single vehicle with major damage and a pin in, Wallace Engine 5 was assigned extraction and stabilization. The patient was extricated and turned over to EMS.

Warsaw VFD responded to Village Place Apartments on Gum Street for a commercial fire alarm activation. EMS on scene for a medical call and advised the alarm system was activated. Warsaw units checked the structure and cleared the call.

Wednesday, June 15

Beulaville VFD responded to Sarecta Road for a transformer on fire. Beulaville Car 23 arrived and reported a small fire not endangering anything.

Warsaw VFD responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 at the 369 mile marker. Warsaw units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to Edmond Brinson Road near Lyman Road for a field fire burning toward the woods. Lyman Engine 1 and Brush 15 arrived and started fire attack, Lyman Car 2 assumed command and requested Fountaintown Fire Department for assistance with water and manpower.

Faison VFD responded to N. West Center Street at Bay Valley Foods for a commercial fire alarm activation. Faison units arrived and found a burnt exhaust fan. Ventilation was completed and all Faison units cleared the call.

Thursday, June 16

Faison VFD responded to NC 403 Highway for a tree blocking both lanes of traffic. Faison units arrived and cleared the tree from the roadway.

Rose Hill VFD responded to Corinth Church Road and Fussell Road to assist North Carolina State Highway Patrol with traffic control.

Friday, June 17

Chinquapin VFD, and Lyman VFD responded to a combine in the ditch blocking traffic. Chinquapin and Lyman units arrived and started traffic control, once the combined was removed all Chinquapin and Lyman units cleared the call.

Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC on Interstate 40 just west of the 380 mile marker in the eastbound lanes.

Magnolia VFD responded to Sheffield Road for a brush fire. Magnolia units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Beulaville VFD responded to Johnnie Whaley Road for a tree on a power line. Beulaville Car 1 advised to cancel all units as the power company would need to remove the tree.

Teachey VFD responded to Log Cabin Road for a tree blocking both lanes of travel. Teachey units arrived and cleared the roadway.

Saturday, June 18

Pleasant Grove VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Albertson VFD, Pricetown VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on a pier on Lake George Drive. Pleasant Grove Car 1 canceled all automatic aid units. The fire was extinguished.

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. NC 41 Highway at S. NC 11 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC, unknown injuries reported.

Wallace VFD responded to Dollar Tree on S. NC 41 Highway for a dumpster fire.

Sunday, June 19

Kenansville VFD responded to James Sprunt Drive at James Sprunt Community College for a commercial fire alarm activation. Kenansville Car 1 arrived and advised alarm activation due to a chemical spill, requesting Engine responded for ventilation of the structure.