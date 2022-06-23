Teachey Mayor Fillyaw touts it is Teachey’s time

TEACHEY — On June 13, 2022, Teachey circled back to discussions concerning subdivision expansion and the needs of its growing town. Mayor Leonard D. Fillyaw took time to explain his vision for the town. “This town is moving,” he said, “I think we are at the right time and place (for good things to come our way). We are in a time of a lot of social strife in this country. We want to make Teachey a place of social equality where everyone gets the same chances (for success).”

Several programs have been established over the summer with Wallace-Rose Hill Principal Tim Jenkins to provide athletics and tutoring for Teachey kids. This came about because of the Mayor’s focus on education. In June’s meeting, he asked the board to consider funding scholarships for Teachey’s youth. “I want to make it a theme of my term of office to bring people together despite their differences, and that’s not easy. I would like the board to consider in the future having a Youth Education Fund that would support scholarships for the kids in our community that are falling behind,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “I think in the future, we have to invest more into our children. This year we gave out trophies to our basketball team that came in 4th, but we want to promote arts and sciences too. I am looking forward to investing more in our youth in the future–especially in this day and age. I think for every dollar that you give, you get three dollars back. Education is so important, so I am going to try to work with the board to help our youth to have those (college) chances.”

Mayor Fillyaw has been busy advocating for the town to government officials and some of that paid off in the June meeting. Annita Best, District Staff Caseworker for Congressman Gregory Murphy, was sent to sit in on the town hall meeting. “The mayor contacted us, and I am here to learn more (about the town),” Best said. “It’s a beautiful town. We came last year to Duplin County for people to share their concerns without having to go all the way to Jacksonville. We can do something like that again if we see the need to,” Best offered.

Mayor Fillyaw invited such a meeting to take place in Teachey. He also invited Best to return for the July 11 town hall meeting because USDA Director of Rural Development, Reginald Speight, will be present to share ideas that will benefit the town.

In a prior meeting, River Landing Builders were approved to move forward with the development of a residential subdivision off Highway 117. This then raised the concern about water laws stating that an elevated storage tank (costing approximately $3 million) would be required with the additional connections. Joseph McKemey from McDavid Associates was approved, in a prior meeting, to apply for grant funding for the storage tank. In June’s meeting, he gave an update on the application and options.

“In May, we submitted three applications for funding for the provisional water structure. One was for the elevated storage tank…another was for an asset inventory grant for your water system and (another was for) an asset assessment for the sewer system,” McKemey said. He summarized and explained the law requiring the system as well as three options for meeting the requirements. “I’m not advocating that you do anything right now but wait and weigh all your options and see what happens (with the grants),” McKemey said. “Option number 1…would be the elevated storage tank, pump, and water lines. The cost estimate for that project is $3,203,000. I hope my cost estimate is high, and I think it is. We won’t know about our funding until sometime in late July, early August.”

The less costly options two and three would be to purchase additional water allocations and storage from either the town of Wallace or the county if it is not feasible to build a separate tower for Teachey. Unknown rates, limitations in availability, and required upgrades for connection estimated to be approximately 50K-100K would affect options two and three. In the long run, building its own elevated storage tank would be the desired option for Teachey because it allows independence and growth for the town; however, it was determined that no decisions could be made until grant results were known. If a loan were required for the project, McKemey pointed out that it would force the user rates for water and sewer to increase.

“The timing (on the grant applications) is perfect for Mr. Speight,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “Maybe the USDA can give us some aid (to fill in any gaps from the grant funding).” Mayor Fillyaw asked McKemey to try to be present at the July meeting to meet Speight, and he said he would love to “sit down and talk” with him.

Public Works gave an update concerning town signs and playground landscaping. The board approved four all-new black and white town signs to be ordered and installed around town. The need for mulch was discussed for the playground to make it safer. It was decided to look into rubber mulch or padding to provide a more long-term solution.

The Teachey Volunteer Fire Department gave an update concerning their needs. “We have a new full-time employee that is really helping with the paperwork for our next ISO inspection. We want to go from a 5 to a 3 rating which would really help with homeowners insurance. We also need to upgrade equipment but just one of the trucks we need is running nearly $750K,” Chief Richard E. Williams said.

Funding for new equipment including turnout gear and air packs was discussed. Fire taxes average around 100K a year and the town budget adds roughly 45K to that, but the new budget wants to allocate additional funding. The board voted to approve the 2023 Budget as is with provisional room to amend it for additional Fire Department funding once the department submits a contract and budget to the town.

Lastly, Mayor Fillyaw brought up the need to reinstate the Planning Board for a system of checks and balances in town government. “The Planning Board didn’t meet for eight months, so I had to take on a leadership role…some people were not coming to the meetings, so I asked the leader to step down,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “The people who didn’t meet for eight months disrespected this board and this town, and I won’t stand for it,” Mayor Fillyaw said. The Mayor recruited new future Planning Board members and submitted them to the board for approval, but the board countered with the clarification that the Planning Board is not required to meet monthly but, rather, as needed for projects. The board took the names and information of the eligible nominees interested in serving, and they promised to review their information and contact them individually about service later. Following this discussion, the meeting was adjourned.