Wallace awarded $825K for new community center

WALLACE — An old school building of Clement Park will bring life to a new Wallace Community Center thanks to a $825,000 grant administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division.

“The Town of Wallace was very excited to learn of the grant award. For some time, the town, its Mayors (past and present) and Council has wanted to renovate and give a new life to what was previously the Clement School Building. The building is on the property of Clement Park in Wallace, where we have a playground, athletic fields and a gymnasium,” said Larry C. Bergman, Wallace Town Manager. “The roof of the Clement School building is failing, and overall the building has not seen any significant kind of renovation for many years.”

Bergman shared that the main goal is to utilize the grant funds to take advantage of the underutilized space and create a Wallace Community Center.

“In addition to the roof work, we will modernize things like HVAC, windows, flooring, etc.,” he added.

“We envision the classrooms becoming flexible spaces for community meetings, parks, and recreation type programs,” said Bergman. “Also be available to local groups or non-profit organizations to reserve for their meetings or programs.”

According to the Town Manager, the building would include a generator which would serve as an emergency shelter area during disasters. They also envision a modern classroom space, an exercise room, and a business incubator area. Some exterior work is planned to improve parking and access.

“A community center should be a valuable place for all of Wallace to improve health, education, and connections with each other. “I for one, am excited to fine-tune the plans and get things started,” Bergman said.

Wallace is one of 30 rural towns awarded the funds. This grant supports rural economic development projects. “North Carolina’s rural communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them grow and become more competitive,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.