Long Live Democracy
Let us never forget we are a nation of laws
True justice, when applied is equal to all
Only Heaven knows what tomorrow may bring
Since George the Third we haven’t had a king
Now history will show we had an insurrection
Take place in this land we love the best of all the nations
What does the future hold for us in this land of the free?
It depends upon the people, “We the People” are you and me
Yes, you and I are the “People,” the ones who will decide
This nation as we know it, whether it lives or dies
“What will we leave our children?” is the question for you and me
I’ll stand with those who stood for us in defense of democracy
Brothers who served, neighbors who died, so many gave their all
That we might live in this free land with liberty and justice for all
I won’t forget the sacrifice they made for you and me
I’ll gladly stand and say to all
Long Live Democracy!
CHARLIE ALBERTSON
Beulaville, NC
