Let us never forget we are a nation of laws

True justice, when applied is equal to all

Only Heaven knows what tomorrow may bring

Since George the Third we haven’t had a king

Now history will show we had an insurrection

Take place in this land we love the best of all the nations

What does the future hold for us in this land of the free?

It depends upon the people, “We the People” are you and me

Yes, you and I are the “People,” the ones who will decide

This nation as we know it, whether it lives or dies

“What will we leave our children?” is the question for you and me

I’ll stand with those who stood for us in defense of democracy

Brothers who served, neighbors who died, so many gave their all

That we might live in this free land with liberty and justice for all

I won’t forget the sacrifice they made for you and me

I’ll gladly stand and say to all

Long Live Democracy!

CHARLIE ALBERTSON

Beulaville, NC