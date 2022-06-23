Wallace student named to UA President's List

WALLACE — Morgan Moore was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for the 2022 spring semester.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduates who take less than a full course load.

