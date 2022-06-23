ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive awarded $175K for flood mitigation

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
 5 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE — The Town of Mount Olive is one of 30 rural areas in North Carolina awarded a Rural Transformation Grant. The grant for $175,000 from the Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund will be used for flood mitigation and to address drainage issues.

“We are very fortunate to have the revitalization grant for the downtown area. It will help us get our plans in place for when the moratorium is lifted,” said Barbara Kornegay, Ed. D., Commissioner, District 3. “The grant for flood mitigation will be a game-changer for the residents around Nelson and Maple streets.”

According to Commissioner Kornegay, the railroad acts as a dam to hold water in the streets when they get heavy rain. “Funding will pay to install additional culverts to expand drainage capacity and improve the overall piping connectivity near the CSX railroad,” said Commissioner Kornegay.

This grant will enable the town to fund the development of a master plan for Mount Olive downtown. It will also provide the funds to recruit an experienced planning and economic development professional to work with the town, businesses, and residents and gather data to produce a downtown master plan.

Commissioner Kornegay, added that the funds will also cover the cost of “maps, graphics, renderings, charts and photos of areas to be improved in the five-block area of Center Street.

The goal is “helping downtown businesses transition from COVID-19 downturns and the impact of the sewer expansion moratorium,” Commissioner Kornegay said.

Seven years ago, the town was placed on a sewer moratorium preventing any new construction or investment in the town, which along with the pandemic, made a bad economic situation worsen, forcing some businesses to close. Since the widening of Highway 117 and with COVID-19 cases decreasing, new businesses have opened in the buildings with sewer access, and the town is seeing interest from potential investors wanting to relocate to Mount Olive.

Getting this grant plays an important role helping the town position itself for future development and success as they move into the future.

Commissioner Kornegay also shared that a steering committee to assist in data collection and other project activities will be in place.

“The Maple Street portion of the project will require cleaning out the existing system, reconnecting offline pipes, installing an additional 48-inch railroad culvert and installing a new dual 24-inch trunkline,” said Commissioner Kornegay.

Additionally, “in the Nelson Street area, there are plans to place fill and re-grade for positive drainage eastward through the roadway culvert to prevent standing water in ditches. Pipes will also be refurbished.”

Plans to move forward with the project are in place for December, with construction beginning in November 2023 and completed by November 2024.

“The total cost of this project is expected to be $964,100. CSX provided a letter of support for the project,” added Commissioner Kornegay.

The Rural Transformation Grant from the Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan and administered by the Rural Economic Development Division.

Commissioner Kornegay added that the Grant Search Group, made up of town commissioners, the town manager, finance director, the town clerk, and other employees, has been matching up the town’s projects with grant requests.

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

