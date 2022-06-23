Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 6/22

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to l ucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed June 17-19 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Maltese mix, white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (15 years old, unable to walk, seizures, heart murmur); surrendered June 17 by Lenora McIntyre, Oakridge Drive, Toledo.

Labrador retriever mx, brown female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (severe medical diaphragmatic herniation with cranial displacement); surrendered June 17 by Garret Eckhart, Garden Road, Maumee.

Rottweiler, black and gray male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (14 years old, unable to walk); surrendered June 18 by Susanna Elliott, Prestler Road, Toledo.

American bulldog/“pit bull” mix, black male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered June 19 by Kevin Hill, Hillwood Drive, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out June 17-19 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Rough collie/Australian shepherd mix, tricolor male; stray picked up by a control officer May 17 at 624 Federal St., Toledo.

Pomeranian mix, black female; surrendered June 15 by Joshua Brackin, Capistrano Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown brindle female; surrendered Feb. 20 by Robin Wilson, Staghorn Drive, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.