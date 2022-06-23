Book Talk: Erin Kimmerle to launch book about Dozier School for Boys

Ladee Hubbard's new short story collection is "The Last Suspicious Holdout." [ ZACK SMITH | Zack Smith ]

David Powell, author of “Ninety Miles and a Lifetime Away: Memories of Early Cuban Exiles,” will be in conversation with Jose Valiente, one of the book’s contributors, and journalist Craig Pittman at 7 p.m. June 28 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free; RSVP at tombolobooks.com/events.

University of South Florida forensic anthropologist Erin Kimmerle and journalist Ben Montgomery will be in conversation at a launch party for Kimmerle’s book, “We Carry Their Bones: The Search for Justice at the Dozier School for Boys,” at 5 p.m. June 30 at Shuffle, 2612 N Tampa St., Tampa. Free.

Ladee Hubbard, author of “The Last Suspicious Holdout,” will be in conversation about her short story collection with Lillian Dunlap, executive director and cofounder of Your Real Stories, Inc., at 7 p.m. June 30 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free; RSVP at tombolobooks.com/events.

