ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Book Talk: Erin Kimmerle to launch book about Dozier School for Boys

By Colette Bancroft
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rDRJ_0gJI7zAX00
Ladee Hubbard's new short story collection is "The Last Suspicious Holdout." [ ZACK SMITH | Zack Smith ]

David Powell, author of “Ninety Miles and a Lifetime Away: Memories of Early Cuban Exiles,” will be in conversation with Jose Valiente, one of the book’s contributors, and journalist Craig Pittman at 7 p.m. June 28 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free; RSVP at tombolobooks.com/events.

University of South Florida forensic anthropologist Erin Kimmerle and journalist Ben Montgomery will be in conversation at a launch party for Kimmerle’s book, “We Carry Their Bones: The Search for Justice at the Dozier School for Boys,” at 5 p.m. June 30 at Shuffle, 2612 N Tampa St., Tampa. Free.

Ladee Hubbard, author of “The Last Suspicious Holdout,” will be in conversation about her short story collection with Lillian Dunlap, executive director and cofounder of Your Real Stories, Inc., at 7 p.m. June 30 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free; RSVP at tombolobooks.com/events.

Book Talk is a listing of in-person author appearances in the Tampa Bay area in the coming week. To place an item in Book Talk, send author’s name, book title, appearance time, date, venue name and address, admission cost (if any) and a contact phone number to cbancroft@tampabay.com, with “Book Talk” in the subject line. Deadline is 14 days before publication.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of June 27-July 3

Slurpee Day: July 11 is free Slurpee Day. To get yours, simply download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app. Visit any area 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store July 1 through 11. Fill up a Slurpee Day cup with your favorite flavor (or flavors). And scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at the register. Free with app only. Any time daily July 1-11. 7-Eleven, 7320 State Road 54, New Port Richey. 727-372-5021.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

56 ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Tampa Bay area

Independence Day, better known as the Fourth of July, commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by Congress on July 4, 1776. These days, it is celebrated with parades, fireworks, picnics, barbecues and concerts. The following is a list of 58 ways we found to whoop it up for the Fourth of July in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
University, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Tampa Bay Times

Tarpon Springs commissioners show their ‘obvious prejudices and insecurities’ | Letters

Pinellas officials object to plan’s wording | June 22. These two Tarpon Springs City Commissioners Michael Eisner and Craig Lunt are perfect examples of a species that gets itself elected with an absolutely wrong notion of an elected representative’s duty to voters. We vote for people to represent the best interests of all the people, not just their own camp, or their own ridiculous prejudices and wants. You didn’t win a contest putting your weird stew of personal preferences and personality quirks and prejudices alone at the top of some heap. The fact that you bridle at and resist the reality of a preponderance of death and injury to pedestrians in disadvantaged areas is proof you don’t understand the limits of your ambit in office. Face facts, and put aside your actual obvious prejudices and insecurities that have nothing to do with, and are in fact now obviously contrary to, the public’s best interests. Do your job as it’s supposed to be done. You weren’t elected for your personal charm or good looks. Review the oath you swore, and do your job.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Behind the scenes, Tampa aide made government work

Tery Sanchez understood what a government could take away and what it could provide. Born in Havana, Cuba, the youngest of four sisters, her family often visited Tampa, where they had a house with her father’s work as a tobacco broker. His work ended in the 1950s with the Cuban Revolution. In 1961, her family decided to seek asylum in the United States. They left behind their home, their farm, and never went back.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Talk#Havingfun#Local Life#Talk Info#Tombolo Books#Rsvp#N Tampa St#Your Real Stories Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Tampa Bay Times

Wander Franco set to rejoin Rays’ lineup Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco is expected to be activated and in the Rays’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Pirates. Franco, out since May 31 with a right quad strain and limited for weeks before that, rejoined the team Saturday after completing a five-game, two-level rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Durham in Jacksonville.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy