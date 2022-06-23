ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

He resigned as governor amid scandals. Now, he's running for Senate

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports on the political career of Eric Greitens, a...

www.cnn.com

Comments

sandy
4d ago

Why do people vote for these weaselly crooks? There are much better choices.



walkerdog
3d ago

Who really wants to vote for someone who quits on them? He would surely do it again if he needed to save his b**t.



LeftRightLeft
4d ago

Greitens had affairs when he was married and abused his wife & kids!



