He resigned as governor amid scandals. Now, he's running for Senate
CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports on the political career of Eric Greitens, a...www.cnn.com
CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports on the political career of Eric Greitens, a...www.cnn.com
Why do people vote for these weaselly crooks? There are much better choices.
Who really wants to vote for someone who quits on them? He would surely do it again if he needed to save his b**t.
Greitens had affairs when he was married and abused his wife & kids!
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 16