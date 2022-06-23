ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

No arrests as Galt teen still hospitalized 3 months after hit-and-run

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Angel Renteria wants answers....

CBS Sacramento

Woman, 19, Arrested After Large Fight At Modesto Bowling Alley

MODESTO (CBS13) – A young Modesto woman is under arrest after a violent fight at a Modesto bowling alley late Sunday night. Modesto police say, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Yosemite Lanes Bowling Alley after getting reports of a large fight going on inside. Police say they also got a report of someone possibly being stabbed. Several people involved left the scene before officers could arrive, but police did find a man suffering from a laceration in the parking lot. Police say the victim wasn’t cooperative and also stated he wasn’t stabbed. Witness statements, along with evidence found at the scene, led police to believe that the victim was actually hit over the head with a beer bottle that shattered – possibly cutting his chest. Officers got a description of the possible vehicle the suspects left in and later pulled it over. One person inside, 19-year-old Modesto resident Natalie Monarrez, was arrested in connection to the fight and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesto resident Danny Garcia, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. Exactly what started the fight is still unclear.
MODESTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner identifies woman who died in overturned vehicle

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a car that overturned during an accident. Modesto resident Khamlounh Thammaaly, 63, died 9:47 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road in Arvin. Thammaaly was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned, according to the coroner.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Hospitalized Following Crash Involving 3 Vehicles In Carmichael

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two drivers were hospitalized Monday evening following a crash involving three vehicles northeast of Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison avenues in Carmichael, a city roughly 10 miles east of Sacramento. Highway officials say a pickup truck traveling north on Manzanita struck a vehicle pulling out of a gas station before colliding with another vehicle. (credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento) The driver of the vehicle pulling out of the gas station was hospitalized with what were described as “moderate injuries.” The pickup’s driver was also hospitalized, although their injuries were described as minor. The driver of the third vehicle also suffered minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized. Following the crash, the intersection was closed for a few hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Kohl’s Shoplifter Arrested After Being Followed by Employee

At about 8:57 pm Wednesday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported larceny that had just occurred at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a man had left the store with jewelry and shoes that he had not paid for. An employee from the business followed...
TURLOCK, CA
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting At Sacramento Truck Stop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges. (credit: Sacramento County) According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other. At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

4 people hit by car at Knights Ferry after argument

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. — Four people were hurt at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area after an argument turned violent, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Sgt. Erich Layton, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said none of the people were seriously hurt, with two being treated on scene and the other two refusing treatment. No one went to the hospital.
KNIGHTS FERRY, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police shoot, injure suspect who shot at officers

(BCN) — Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of the suspect’s vehicle were punctured with a spike strip. The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot, according to a news release […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
#Hospital
CBS Sacramento

Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Sacramento Hospital

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night. The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers detained a person at the scene who was later charged with driving under the influence. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing Person

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the missing person, who was not named, was last seen near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Winona Way in North Highlands, a city roughly 10 miles northeast of Sacramento. (credit: Sacramento County) The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the person on Twitter. Authorities gave no physical description of the person but said they were last seen wearing a sweater. Anyone who sees the person is asked to call 911.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road. At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash. One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt. Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Dies From Shooting At Natomas Truck Stop, Gunman Was Employee

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Friday afternoon a woman was killed in a shooting at a truck stop off of El Centro Road in Natomas, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the woman was shot inside of a local business and was lying on the floor. Metro Fire arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead hours later. While it is unclear what led to the incident, it is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is also believed to be an employee of the business where the crime occurred. The identity of the victim has not been released but will be by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]

ROSEVILLE, CA (June 27, 2022) – Wednesday morning, three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Roseville Parkway. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m., in the area of Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. According to the reports, a total of four cars collided in the area. However,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Hit and Run Crash

SALIDA – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The crash happened shortly after 10:00pm near the intersection of Kiernan Avenue and Sisk Road. Arriving emergency personnel found a motorcyclist down in the roadway. The rider was rushed to a hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.
MODESTO, CA

