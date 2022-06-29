ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TD Bank: Supporting those who support LGBTQ+ Elders

 3 days ago

The LGBTQ+ community is living longer. New York City is facing an unprecedented senior housing crisis, as Baby Boomers age in. LGBTQ+ elders face a number of challenges beyond those of the general elder population. This has brought about the need for organizations to help bring equity and support networks to LGBTQ+ seniors.

Stonewall Community Development Corporation (Stonewall CDC) is helping fight isolation and bring access to services to the LGBTQ+ senior community. Stonewall's goal is to help ensure New York City's LGBTQ+ elders can live in safe, welcoming housing they can afford, with access to health and mental health services capable of meeting their unique needs.

TD Bank has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues, and communities. TD Bank's long-standing partnership with Stonewall CDC focuses on volunteerism, hosting Financial Empowerment classes, and coordinating program building "Think Tanks" with our community partners.

Learn more about TD Bank's support of groups who help the LGBTQ+ Community.

To learn more about Stonewall CDC's Mission and Strategy, visit https://www.stonewallcdc.org/the-big-idea

Visit www.td.com/foreverproud , to learn more about how TD Bank, American's Most Convenient Bank, supports the LGBTQ+ community.

