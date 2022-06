PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO