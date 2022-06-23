ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico senator weighs in on proposal to repeal state gas taxes

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frI7K_0gJI6ROA00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Joe Biden is proposing a three-month suspension of the federal gas tax to help drivers as gas prices soar. President Biden is also calling on states to take steps to remove their state taxes on gas and diesel.

The state gas tax is imposed by state law. To suspend it, the governor would have to call a special session and the legislature would have to take action. But, lawmakers and the governor both say they’ve come up with a better way to help hurting families.

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

The gas tax in New Mexico is 17 cents per gallon of gas and 23 cents on each gallon of diesel. Repealing those taxes is something lawmakers have already studied closely this year and debated during the legislative session.

Lawmakers agreed giving rebates instead of repealing the gas tax would put more money in people’s pockets. Senator George Munoz explains, “When we did the first round of rebates, those are $1,500 for people under 75,000 or under 150 combined, and so the savings was greater in the economy, and not all people are going to burn that amount of fuel.”

Munoz is also the chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. He says the gas tax is also needed to pay for road maintenance, repairs, new construction,  and highway projects throughout New Mexico. “Everybody complains about potholes, and in hitting potholes and ruining the front of their car, this is what pays for that.”

On the federal level, President Biden says his plan will use other revenues to cover the $10B gap. “We’ll still be able to fix our highways and bring down prices of gas,” he said.

Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet

In order for the state to reduce its gas tax – the governor would have to call a special session. Munoz goes on to say, “If we were to go back in and really look at this, it’d be a tough debate but I mean, if we go back and suspend it for a month or two months, it doesn’t really change that much in the consumers pocket compared to what a rebate did.”

The governor points out New Mexico has one of the lowest gas taxes in the country. She says she did call a special session back that helped deliver nearly $700-million in economic relief to New Mexicans.

She says repealing New Mexico’s gas tax would require multiple special sessions to both reduce and restore the gas tax, which come at both a financial and logistical cost. Governor Lujan Grisham adds the U.S. congress is more suited to act quickly to suspend the federal gas tax.

The second round of New Mexico rebates will go out in July. The third round will go out in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 10

Chris Record
5d ago

get Biden out of the office is the only way gas prices will ever go down here in the states but are government wants us all to go back to midevil times or reboot our country so they can control us better.

Reply
8
Thane Stutts
5d ago

repealing the fed gas tax for 3 months is all well and good.....until they reimpose it. then it's like another tax.....Biden is an old man floundering

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three months after the flames sparked, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still burning. A recent federal report outlined how the prescribed burn, started by the U.S. Forest Service, became New Mexico’s largest wildfire. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart speaks with the U.S. Congresswoman who’s district […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KBAT 99.9

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Veterans Affairs clinics to remain open

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The plan to close four VA clinics across the state is now off the table. Earlier this year, the Department of Veteran Affairs discussed closing VA clinics across the country, including clinics in Gallup, Raton, Espanola, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Washington, those clinics will stay open.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KRQE News 13

Over $40 million in funding will go to 32 New Mexico governments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 32 local governments in New Mexico will receive a total of $46.3 million in funding for 2022, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. Since local governments cannot tax federal land, these Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) help with costs of maintaining important community services. “The nearly $500 million being distributed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU study finds firearm mortality rate in youth grew rapidly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New research from a New Mexico State University professor finds that gun deaths involving youth have grown by more than 30% nationwide in the last decade. The study analyzes federal firearm mortality data between 2010 and 2019, tracking trends among people 19 years old and younger. Some states saw even high increases. New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Gas Prices#Economy#Infrastructure#Senate Finance Committee
KRQE News 13

Protestors gather at Roundhouse over abortion rights

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors gathered Saturday at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to rally against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Those who joined said it was imperative for women to make their own health care decisions, as opposed to a person who doesn’t understand their situation. “Any woman, including women who are […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
pinonpost.com

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury thinks ‘LGBTQ men’ can get abortions

On Saturday, Democrat U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico’s First Congressional District shared photos on social media of a protest she attended at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque. The protest was against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the archaic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on demand in the United States. The Court ruled that it was up to individual states to determine their abortion laws.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico officials react to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade. The 6-3 decision overturns the 1973 ruling on the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The decision to overturn was expected after a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in May. The court’s ruling now gives individual states […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trump advisor phone seized, Officer-involved shooting, Scattered storms, Businesses want change, Freedom Fourth

Tuesday’s Top Stories What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing in Missouri Macron says oil prices ‘untenable’ in Europe New details revealed about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy