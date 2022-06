According to wvutoday.wvu.edu, Mary Roush is the youngest Mountaineer and third woman to hold the title of WVU Mountaineer Mascot. Roush is a freshman public relations major and sports communications minor from Mason County. She was named the mascot during the March 5 men’s WVU vs. TCU basketball game. Her first official appearance as Mountaineer was at the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO