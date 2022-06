LIFE EXPECTANCY IS shrinking, the poor are getting poorer and Silicon Valley’s wealthiest are flourishing. The 2022 Silicon Valley Pain Index report highlights how Santa Clara County generated $340 billion in gross domestic product in 2021 — an increase of 4.4 percent since 2020 — while nearly half of children in Silicon Valley are living in households who can’t make ends meet with their income. The lifespans of Black and Latino residents also have taken a turn for the worse, while the top 10 percent of earners in the region control three quarters of the collective wealth, the study shows.

