Video Games

'Skate 4' Will Reportedly Be Revealed in July

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a pre-alpha gameplay leak earlier this year, reliable industry insider Tom Henderson reported that EA‘s highly-anticipated Skate 4 game will be officially revealed next month. Henderson also claims the game will be released shortly after...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Footage of the Unreleased 'Scarface' Sequel Game Has Surfaced

Footage of an unreleased sequel to 2006’s Scarface: The World Is Yours has now surfaced online, giving fans a closer look at what could’ve been a video game franchise based on the classic film. Originally in development as a follow-up to the 16-year-old title that picked up after the events of the film itself, the game was long rumored to be in production, with Radical Entertainment building a working pre-alpha version, although this is the first time gameplay footage has actually been released.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Shares a First Look at the Nike LeBron 20 on Court

And NBA superstar LeBron James have a storied history together that spans decades, dating back to an initial contract that was signed in James’ rookie year of 2003. Since then, the duo have established a sizable catalog of products with James’ signature sneaker line being the most notable element. Now, it’s only fitting that heading into James’ 20th season in the NBA and his 20th year with Nike that the Nike LeBron 20 is on its way.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Riot Games Will Begin Monitoring 'Valorant' Voice Chats to Combat Online Toxicity

Riot Games is now beginning to monitor voice chat recordings on Valorant in an effort to combat online toxicity and disruptive behavior. In a new blog post from the gaming company, Riot says it understands players might not be happy with having their voice chats listened to, but emphasizes the necessity of the new measure in order to create a better, abuse-free community.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

New ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Map Features a Gigantic Chicken in the Sky

PUBG: Battle Grounds has just unveiled their latest and upcoming map, Deston, during a dev talk event. Teased previously by game developer Krafton, the map is said to launch on July 13. Deston will become PUBG’s first swampland environment, including a mangrove forest and a gigantic chicken in the sky.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Presents the Air Jordan 3 "Dark Iris"

A staple in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings, the Air Jordan 3 has found itself in many different looks for 2022. Between retros such as the OG “Fire Red” and new approaches like the “Desert Elephant,” the classic silhouette continues to hold an important place in modern sneaker culture. However, there’s been a noticeable lack of collaborations involving the silhouette in recent years as the last one was 2021’s A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. This trend continues with yet another colorway designed by the Swoosh.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Duffer Brothers Tease a Dark Finale for 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2

With less than a week to go before the highly-anticipated release of volume two of Stranger Things season four, the Duffer Brothers have now teased a much darker finale and fate for the Hawkins crew. Speaking to Empire Magazine in a recent interview, the show’s creators said that things might not turn out so great for Eleven and her friends this time around, unlike previous seasons.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace is already nine weeks into its Summer 2022 seasonal release schedule, and now it follows up on last week‘s comprehensive selection of warm weather garments and goods with a short and sweet array of pieces. Leading the pack this week is the Palace rugby shirt which draws from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Formula 1 Scripted Series With Driver Daniel Ricciardo in Development at Hulu

Hulu is partnering with driver Daniel Ricciardo to create a scripted series on Formula 1 racing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming giant has not yet revealed details on the forthcoming project’s logline, though it is known that the search for a writer is currently underway and that each episode will be 30 minutes long. The series, which does not yet have an official title and remains in its early development stages, is a product of Lionsgate Television as well as Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer and Sydney Title of Temple Hill. Ricciardo, who races on behalf of McLaren and has won eight Grand Prix races, will executive produce the series.
MOTORSPORTS
hypebeast.com

AMBUSH® Resort SS23 Embodies the Evolution of Tokyo

For AMBUSH®’s Resort Spring/Summer 2023 collection, creative director Yoon Ahn reflects on her time living in Tokyo and the city’s constant evolution. Comprised of a variety of personalities and vibrant styles, the brand’s latest collection captures the multidimensional vibrancy of Japan’s capital. To celebrate this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Kar L'Art de L'Automobile Releases its Salomon ACS Pro Advanced Collab

Teased back in May, Kar L’Art de L’Automobile released its Salomon ACS Pro Advanced collaboration at The Broken Arm during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. Now offering the team-up to the rest of the world, Arthur Kar‘s automobile sporting-focused brand has now released the sneakers and the accompanying collection online.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Hasbro Unveils Its New 'Black Panther' Electronic Helmet

The November release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still some time away, but Hasbro is already beginning to help you plan out your cosplay for the premiere with its latest unveiling of the new Black Panther electronic helmet under its Legends Series. Designed as a 1:1 scale replica you can wear, the new helmet design carries detailed Wakandan markings that complement its purple light-up streaks running all the way from the top of the mask to the bottom.
hypebeast.com

'Spy x Family' Previews Season 1 Part 2 in New Official Trailer

Spy x Family has just released its trailer for Season 1 Part 2, which is said to be released later this year. The first part of the season concluded over the weekend — which lasted 12 episodes. It is said that the next part will consist of over 13 episodes. However, the future beyond that is unknown. The minute-long teaser for Part 2 provides a small insight into what to expect in the next addition. It seemingly shows Twilight’s next mission to stop a terrorist bombing attack. The Forger family, including Anya and Yor, can be seen joining the mission as well. The teaser also teases Anya riding on the big white dog viewers seen in a late episode, giving fans a glimpse of a new addition to the Forger family.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hypebeast.com

NAV Announces New Album 'Demons Protected By Angels'

NAV has officially unveiled his newest album, Demons Protected By Angels. The XO Records artist announced the record alongside a mysterious July 29 date, but did not reveal further details. Demons Protected By Angels marks NAV’s first release since his Emergency Tsunami mixtape in November 2020 and his first full-length studio album Good Intentions, which dropped in May of the same year.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Yoon Hyup Will Release White-And-Black 'Juggler' Figurines

Exclusively available via lottery through AISHONANZUKA gallery. Early last year, New York-based artist Yoon Hyup reinterpreted one of his signature dot paintings in the form of a three-dimensional character called Juggler. The figure was released in two vibrant configurations that were each limited to an edition of 125. For those of who you missed out on the chance to purchase, Hyup will bring back Juggler in a new white-and-black iteration.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Ulysse Nardin Drops Limited Edition Diver X Skeleton Black

Ulysse Nardin has dropped a new take on its Diver X Skeleton after its debut quickly sold out. The new Diver X Skeleton Black is being released as a 175-piece limited edition in black DLC-treated titanium, with two straps; one in bright yellow rubber and the other in black, made from recycled fishing nets.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

UNDONE Evokes the Deep-Sea Power of Aquaman

There are ordinary divers, then there’s DC’s superhero of the sea — none other than Aquaman himself. UNDONE’s latest limited-edition watch is designed specifically for the latter. Featuring the brand’s highest water-resistance rating to date, the Aquaman Limited Edition can be submerged at depths of up to 500 meters, allowing its wearer to come face-to-face with the man himself.
LIFESTYLE

