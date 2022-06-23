'Skate 4' Will Reportedly Be Revealed in July

Spy x Family has just released its trailer for Season 1 Part 2, which is said to be released later this year. The first part of the season concluded over the weekend — which lasted 12 episodes. It is said that the next part will consist of over 13 episodes. However, the future beyond that is unknown. The minute-long teaser for Part 2 provides a small insight into what to expect in the next addition. It seemingly shows Twilight’s next mission to stop a terrorist bombing attack. The Forger family, including Anya and Yor, can be seen joining the mission as well. The teaser also teases Anya riding on the big white dog viewers seen in a late episode, giving fans a glimpse of a new addition to the Forger family.

COMICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO