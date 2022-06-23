ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'You want that' | Why a political analyst wants more electric car charging stations in Southeast Texas

12newsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEDERLAND, Texas — A political analyst believes adding more eclectic car charging stations to Southeast Texas will make the area more attractive and help the environment. There are already several electric charging stations around Southeast Texas, including at Lamar University. However, some Southeast Texans believe the area needs...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Portion of U.S. 69 in Port Arthur to close permanently Tuesday

A portion of the cloverleaf interchange in Port Arthur will permanently close on Tuesday. The U.S. 69 and Texas 73 project was created to reconfigure the interchange near Port Arthur and Groves from a cloverleaf to a more modern turbine shape to improve safety, mobility and connectivity. A Texas Department...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

4 Louisiana men arrested after catalytic converter theft at Chick-Fil-A in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Four men from Louisiana were arrested after a catalytic converter theft at a Baytown restaurant. It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Chambers County deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A located at State Highway 46 and Interstate 10 in Baytown shortly after 4 a.m., after receiving a call about a catalytic converter theft in progress.
BAYTOWN, TX
Port Arthur News

Interchange closure moving forward for U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur

A closure is planned this week at the interchange of U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur. The Texas Department of Transportation said the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf interchange are scheduled to close permanently on Tuesday, weather permitting. Drivers who usually use the north western quadrant will travel...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Nederland, TX
Local
Texas Cars
kjas.com

Local counties and parishes initiate bans on burning

As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KVUE

Possible tropical moisture to increase Texas rain chances

AUSTIN, Texas — We're less than one month into the Atlantic hurricane season and we're not only monitoring one area of potential tropical development, but three! One of these could bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Texas later this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a group...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Southeast Texas#Gas Prices#Politics State#Lamar University#Some Southeast Texans
therecordlive.com

Motorcyclists Ride for Safety Awareness

Motorcyclists rallied on Saturday, June 25, for what they hope will be the first of an annual event to promote awareness for motorcycle safety. The 500 for Life rally began in Orange at the Community Church and concluded at the Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealership in Beaumont. Cowboy Harley-Davidson cosponsored the event...
ORANGE, TX
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

TxDOT Announces Plans to Replace Bridge at the Trinity River

Two major road construction projects will soon get underway in the Lufkin District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District. Upgrades will continue on...
LUFKIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
thenewzealandtimes.com

Temporary road constructed as bridge construction continues in Beaumont

Those crossing the Clutha River at Beaumont may have to use a temporary route from next week as construction of a new bridge over the river continues. A temporary 600-meter road is being constructed so that new bridge approaches on State Highway 8 can be formed. The single-lane sealed road...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Tropical development next week could impact Orange County, SETX

Those of us in Southeast Texas must keep an idea on tropical storm development in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center has given the northwestern Gulf of Mexico a low 20 percent chance for tropical development early next week. According to the National Weather Service, a frontal boundary will...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
B93

10 Hilarious Texas Laws That Make No Sense

Would have thought a state that craves so much independence would have so many rules and laws. We aren't talking about no speeding or stopping at stop signs, oh no, Texas has much bigger fish to fry than those. Because of a legal loophole, there are some outdated laws in...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy