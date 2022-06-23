ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sherman teen is an ambassador for a LGBTQ+ organization

KXII.com
 5 days ago

spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Nonprofit hosts town hall ahead of Oklahoma primary

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant nonprofit hosted an Oklahoma candidate town hall Monday evening. “We had candidates across the ballot were able to come out and give us their platform, engage with people,” said Kara Byrd, executive director of Imagine Durant. Monday evening outside the Donald W. Reynolds...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

July 4th fireworks shows across Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma. Johnston County Red, White, and Boom Celebration- Festivities begin Friday evening from 9 p.m. through 11:59 p.m., at the Tishomingo High School Football Field with festivities continuing Saturday. Lights on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Andy Cumberledge appointed sheriff of Love County

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - When Love County sheriff Marty Grisham passed away in May he had just under two years left in his term. On Monday county commissioners voted would replace him to finish out that term. “This is kind of a unique situation because of a timing issue with...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
kolomkobir.com

Silver carp is native to China discovered at Choctaw Creek in Grayson County.

Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
kolomkobir.com

Plano Native Finds Invasive Carp in Texas Waters

Last weekend, Stephen Banaszak, a 30-year-old Plano native, and some friends went bow fishing in Lake Kentucky, along the Tennessee River in Kentucky and Tennessee. Suddenly, several silver and bighead carp launched out of the water. Some hit Banaszak in the head. One grazed another fisherman’s face with its fin, slicing open his eyelid. “They can be dangerous,” Banaszak said, “especially if you’re out boating and you’re driving across the lake, and you get hit in the face by a 20-pound fish while you’re driving 20 miles an hour. That’s real dangerous. I know some people have died in the past around the country from these fish.”
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Denison police investigate shooting

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Denison early Saturday morning. Police said offers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of South Mirick Avenue just before 2 a.m. A suspect identified as Derek Robinson of Durant,...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Jeff Cordell named AD at Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced Monday that Jeff Cordell is the new athletic director, bringing back to the area a proven leader with 15 years of experience as an athletic director and head football coach. Cordell grew up in Grayson County and played football for Austin College in...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman PD arrest man for theft charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- A man named Chance Dewayne Henderson was arrested this morning by the Sherman Police Department. According to police, Henderson was found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm stolen in Kaufman, Texas. He was found at the Traveler's Inn of South Sam Rayburn Freeway.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Denison water bills could see an increase next year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -On June 21, Wildan firm, hired by the City of Denison presented a study on the findings of the city’s water rate. Wildan suggested two different plans the city could take. Both plans will include a nine to ten dollar increase on your water bill if...
DENISON, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 27, 2022

GILL, AMARIOUS AHMAD – UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE; EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; CRIMINAL TRESPASS. EASTER, ZATWAVION LAJUAN – ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$2; BS/DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM 2. DENNIS, JAEGER DOUGLAS – THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC. SIMPSON, KATIE RAE – POSS CS PG...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

'Smart mailbox' maker begins trial in Durant

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) — Dronedek, based in Indiana, is looking to stretch its wings in Oklahoma, and the company is starting in Durant. "We have a smart parcel locker," said the company's chief strategy officer Neerav Shah. "A smart mailbox that basically keeps products heated and cooled, safe, secure."
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested after shooting in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One man is in jail and another is hurt after a shooting in Denison Saturday morning. Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South Mirick Avenue. Derek Robinson was taken into custody, and the shooting victim was taken...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

No AC in Sherman apartments

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Residents at a Sherman apartment complex off Archer Drive have been experiencing AC outages. Longtime resident, Rachel Whiteley, said, “I’ve been without air for over a year.”. Rachel Whiteley has been a resident at her apartment complex for years. Recently, she’s been having maintenance...
SHERMAN, TX

