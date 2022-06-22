Retired county official chosen as Granville’s interim County Manager

OXFORD — After a closed session at their June 20 meeting, Granville County Commissioners appointed Doug Logan, former emergency services director, to the position of interim county manager.

Logan will take over in July from County Manager Michael Felts, who announced his resignation on May 2 prior to assuming a new job with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners that he said would allow him to better attend to his family obligations while staying in his field of choice, local government.

County Commissioners have hired a consultant, Developmental Associates Inc., to lead the recruitment process for Felts’ replacement.

According to a county news release issued Wednesday, commissioners appointed Logan as an interim county manager since the process of finding a permanent replacement could not be completed before Felt’s last day of employment.

Logan will begin work on July 11 and officially inherit Felt’s position on July 29, remaining there until commissioners find a permanent replacement. Felts’ resignation takes effect July 31.

The soon-to-be interim county manager has a history of public service, having served Granville as emergency services director and fire marshal. He retired in January 2020, and has since worked with On Target Preparedness LLC as an emergency management planner.

A Granville native, Logan is a graduate of J.F. Webb High School and Vance-Granville Community College. He and his wife Vickie Logan still live in Oxford.

“I’m honored that the Board of Commissioners placed their trust in me to serve as Interim County Manager,” said Logan in a press release. “This is my home, and I spent the entirety of my professional life serving the citizens of this county. I can’t wait to get started and help ensure that our residents continue to enjoy the quality of service they have come to expect across all county departments.”

Logan said he is “not interested” in becoming a candidate for county manager on a permanent basis and considers taking the interim position as an act of service to the county in its time of need.

“I’ve put my 32 years in and loved every minute of it,” he said.

Serving as interim manager is “exciting and scary at the same time,” he added.

“Doug has proven throughout his career that he is a steady and accomplished leader,” County Commissioners Chairman Tony Cozart said, as quoted in the county’s news release.

“We are confident that he is the right person to guide our staff in the coming months and allow the board the time and flexibility to finish our recruitment work,” Cozart said. “We are thrilled that Doug was willing to accept this challenge and we know that he is prepared to step up and continue to serve his fellow Granville County citizens.”