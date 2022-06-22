ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Retired county official chosen as Granville’s interim County Manager

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com;
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4B3P_0gJHntLH00

OXFORD — After a closed session at their June 20 meeting, Granville County Commissioners appointed Doug Logan, former emergency services director, to the position of interim county manager.

Logan will take over in July from County Manager Michael Felts, who announced his resignation on May 2 prior to assuming a new job with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners that he said would allow him to better attend to his family obligations while staying in his field of choice, local government.

County Commissioners have hired a consultant, Developmental Associates Inc., to lead the recruitment process for Felts’ replacement.

According to a county news release issued Wednesday, commissioners appointed Logan as an interim county manager since the process of finding a permanent replacement could not be completed before Felt’s last day of employment.

Logan will begin work on July 11 and officially inherit Felt’s position on July 29, remaining there until commissioners find a permanent replacement. Felts’ resignation takes effect July 31.

The soon-to-be interim county manager has a history of public service, having served Granville as emergency services director and fire marshal. He retired in January 2020, and has since worked with On Target Preparedness LLC as an emergency management planner.

A Granville native, Logan is a graduate of J.F. Webb High School and Vance-Granville Community College. He and his wife Vickie Logan still live in Oxford.

“I’m honored that the Board of Commissioners placed their trust in me to serve as Interim County Manager,” said Logan in a press release. “This is my home, and I spent the entirety of my professional life serving the citizens of this county. I can’t wait to get started and help ensure that our residents continue to enjoy the quality of service they have come to expect across all county departments.”

Logan said he is “not interested” in becoming a candidate for county manager on a permanent basis and considers taking the interim position as an act of service to the county in its time of need.

“I’ve put my 32 years in and loved every minute of it,” he said.

Serving as interim manager is “exciting and scary at the same time,” he added.

“Doug has proven throughout his career that he is a steady and accomplished leader,” County Commissioners Chairman Tony Cozart said, as quoted in the county’s news release.

“We are confident that he is the right person to guide our staff in the coming months and allow the board the time and flexibility to finish our recruitment work,” Cozart said. “We are thrilled that Doug was willing to accept this challenge and we know that he is prepared to step up and continue to serve his fellow Granville County citizens.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition. A Wilson man says his historic downtown building was damaged when the city knocked down the structure next...
WILSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
Granville County, NC
Government
Oxford, NC
Government
County
Granville County, NC
WRAL

19-year-old inmate graduates from Hillside High School while in jail

While most high schools in Durham had their graduations in the last couple of weeks, one special ceremony took place Thursday morning in the Durham County Detention Facility. Teresa Sisco works as Durham Public Schools’ hospital homebound teacher. She also works with students in the detention facility. Sisco said school gives students something to focus on.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Emergency Preparedness#Politics Local#County#J F Webb High School
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

North Carolina high court sides with rooftop solar owner over HOA

The 4-3, bipartisan ruling could impact thousands of developments statewide. “It opens the door to a good chunk of people” who may have previously been denied approval for solar projects, one installer said. In a case that could impact thousands of planned developments across North Carolina, the state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wraltechwire.com

Lowe’s launches $100M community improvement program; 9 NC projects on list

Editor’s note: LimeLight is a regular feature from WRAL TechWire offering another means of publishing noteworthy news. Be sure to check out more LimeLight worthy news at this link. +++. MOORESVILLE – Lowe’s today revealed the 100 community-nominated impact projects that have been selected as part of this year’s...
NFL
WRAL News

Multiple animals die in Orange County house fire

Hillsborough, N.C. — Multiple animals died on Wednesday after being trapped in a house fire. Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Riverside Drive in Hillsborough, just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the back of the house.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WNCT

Four subjects arrested in Rocky Mount for Federal firearms charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced preliminary results from the Rocky Mount Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP), implemented last month, in collaboration with the Rocky Mount Police Department, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Department of Homeland Security […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Interstate 85/40 crash shut down the two right lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 147 near Exit 147 for South Main Street on I-85 S/40 W. The closure began at 12:30 p.m. and lasted until around 1:43 […]
GRAHAM, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
52
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy