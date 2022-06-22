ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scott: Texas GOP Platform Not ‘inclusive’ On Homosexuality

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is criticizing the Texas GOP’s new party platform for not being “inclusive” when it...

Police In Arizona Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Demonstrations As Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

(AP) — Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating outside Friday night, as lawmakers briefly huddled in a basement. The lawmakers were working to complete their 2022 session as thousands of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix. They were divided into groups condemning and supporting the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on glass doors of the building. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Charged With DUI In California

(AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with driving under the influence by prosecutors in Northern California. Prosecutors say Paul Pelosi was arrested following the May 28 crash in Napa County after a test showed the 82-year-old had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. They say the blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision. The California Highway Patrol says a Jeep hit Paul Pelosi’s Porsche as he was driving it into an intersection in Yountville. The driver of the Jeep was not arrested. Paul Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3. Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Paul Pelosi, declined to comment on the charges.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
State Plans To Check 340K Locks On School Doors Following Uvalde Shooting

The Texas Education Agency plans to check out hundreds of thousands of school building door locks before the next school year starts. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath told Texas senators on Tuesday that the agency will be making sure about 340-thousand doors lock properly. Needed repairs will be recommended, and state officials will have meetings with each school district’s safety committee.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde Victim’s Sister Pleads For Tougher Gun Laws In Texas

(AP) — The sister of a 9-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school shooting rampage has tearfully pleaded with Texas lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws and questioned why so many security measures failed. Jazmin Cazares on Thursday begged lawmakers to do something. Her young sister Jacklyn was one...
UVALDE, TX
NTSB: West Virginia Helicopter Crashed On Last Flight Of Day

(AP) — A federal agency investigating a helicopter crash in West Virginia this week says the flight during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts was the last one planned for the day. The National Transportation Safety Board said those killed Wednesday included the pilot and five passengers, two of...
ACCIDENTS
AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Drops Nine Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is four-59 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down nine-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-83 more than a year ago. The national average is four-93. The average price at the pump...
TEXAS STATE

