The Washington State Department of Transportation has provided an update on highway construction work that’s slated for next week. Motorists can expect delays next week on State Route 26 between Dusty and LaCrosse. Crews will also be working on SR127 South of Dusty. U.S. Highway 195 South of Rosalia will have traffic delays 24 hours a day next week. There will not be delays on US195 during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Motorists are advised to prepare for possible delays 24 hours a day next week for bridge work on SR26 near LaCrosse.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO