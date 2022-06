GLEN ALLEN—Willmore “Will” Mastin Dameron III, lifelong salesperson and volunteer, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in Glen Allen. He was 82 years old. Someone who never met a stranger, as he could strike up a conversation anywhere and anytime, Will was born in 1939 in Charlottesville to parents Willmore and Hazel Dameron. His childhood days were spent playing in the country near the river house where he grew up in the Northern Neck with his two brothers, Charles and Jimmy, who preceded him.

