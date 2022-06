The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their most successful offseasons in recent memory. Bringing in top-tier players like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones represented a significant step forward for the Silver and Black. While Adams and Jones rightfully garnered the headlines, an acquisition that might’ve gone under the radar was that of wide receiver Keelan Cole. When looking at all these new Raiders players, Cole could end up quietly having an impact.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO