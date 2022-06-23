ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Waters: Customs Agents Explain Dangers of Human Smuggling off San Diego Coast

By Tania Luviano
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mission of U.S Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Unit is to save lives, which is a hard thing to do amid dangerous offshore conditions. Despite the deadly waters, CBP says they’ve seen an increase in human smuggling off San Diego’s coast, and agents blame smugglers who disregard...

