Manhattan, NY

Carmen’s Kitchen Serves Up One of the Best Lunch Deals in the Neighborhood

downtownny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve noticed long lunchtime lines forming outside on an unassuming storefront on Nassau Street, you’ve probably stumbled upon Carmen’s Kitchen, a local chainlet that opened a Lower Manhattan outpost a few months ago. Since...

downtownny.com

foodgressing.com

Where can I eat on July 4th in NYC? – 2022 List

With America’s multiculturalism, what better way to celebrate Independence Day then to experience various ethnic foods available in NYC, the dining capital of the world! Where can I eat on July 4th in NYC? Check out this roundup of restaurants that are open or offering specials on July 4th in NYC for 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

This Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In New York, Report Says

An eatery known for its wood-fired pizzas and gourmet dishes is also being recognized for serving the best burgers in New York in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published a list of the best burgers in each state on Monday, April 25, and determined that New York's best burger is "The Emmy Burger," which is served at Emily in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
downtownny.com

A Pop-Up Beach Is Taking Over the Seaport for July 4 Weekend

New York City is surrounded by water, and the ocean is never more than a subway ride away. This Fourth of July weekend, you don’t even have to leave Lower Manhattan, because the beach is coming to you!. The inaugural Seaport Beach fest will bring a weekend of music,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Nassau, NY
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Bar Is One of the Best in America

Can you guess which Westchester bar Esquire ranked among the top 25 best bars in America in 2022? Hint: It’s in Hastings-on-Hudson. Are you a foodie looking for a fun night out? According to Esquire, if a cocktail and an elegant vibe is your idea of a good time, then Westchester — and one Westchester bar in particular — is the place to be.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
getitforless.info

All You Can Eat – New Restaurant Opening!

Anemos is opening of new ghost kitchen concept at the beautiful venue and they would like you to come by and join them for unlimited food from the full menu & 1 complimentary drink for $25!. Anemos. 41-15 34th Avenue. Queens, NY 11106. Thu, June 23, 2022. 6:00 PM –...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

5 Gorgeous Lavender Fields Near New York City To Frolic Through

It’s no secret that the scent of lavender can have major calming and relieving effects on the body and mind…so imagine the benefits surrounding yourself in an entire field of it can bring you! While New York City is known for its gorgeous cherry blossom bloom each spring, come summertime there are also tons of gorgeous lavender fields in (yes, NYC is actually home to one of its own!) and around the city to frolic through. Here are 5 gorgeous lavender fields near NYC that are a must-visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Bake These Delectable Blueberry Crumbles in Just 10 Ingredients

These blueberry crumbles are easy to make and delicious to eat. Photo by Andre Baranowski. This quick and easy recipe makes the most of seasonal berries in Westchester sans the need to wait for pie dough to chill. Summer is officially pie season in Westchester County. But pitting cherries, peeling...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
boozyburbs.com

NYC Publication Names North Jersey Hot Dog a Standout

The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
CLIFTON, NJ
The Superficial

Why Aren’t There Any Walmart Stores in New York City?

New York is the city that never sleeps. The that New York City has both in America and other countries is nothing to scoff at. New York City has the largest population than any other city in the country, there are more than 8.3 million people living in this city. And as Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, it only makes sense that there must many stores in the most densely populated city, right? But apparently, that is not the case. A city which is the capitalist hotspot of the country, doesn’t have enough stores of the largest retailer in the world, why is that? Why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? These are the questions for which you’ll find answers in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Loveliest, Most Organized 200-Square-Foot Studio We’ve Ever Seen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Before moving into this teeny studio apartment in New York’s Greenwich Village, Skylar was living on a sailboat she had remodeled in North Carolina. So, she wasn’t too intimidated by a home that’s only 200 square feet. “I found my apartment online during an uncertain time in the pandemic,” Skylar explains. “I wasn’t able to physically see the apartment and location prior to signing the lease, so I just had to go with my gut feelings.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Bay Shore’s Fire Island Ferries increase fare prices

Fire Island Ferries, Inc. — the ferry service out of Bay Shore Marina — recently announced a rise in all ferry, freight, and water taxi fares beginning June 25. The service includes trips between Bay Shore and the following areas in Fire Island: Kismet, Saltaire, Fair Harbor, Dunewood, Atlantique, Ocean Beach, Seaview and Ocean Bay Park.
BAY SHORE, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Hell Gate Bridge in NYC

New York City’s Hell Gate Bridge sits on the north end of the East River, between Astoria, Queens and Randall’s Island .The bridge is named for the once-dangerous channel it bridges, derived from the Dutch word hellegat, which means “hell channel.” Five years ago, infrastructure aficionados marked its centennial year with cake and events and this year, Hell Gate Bridge turns 105 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vigourtimes.com

Crazy NYC rental market fuels lines to see tiny apartment

It’s a snapshot of the horror that is now the NYC rental market. A mob of apartment hunters recently lined up and waited more than an hour — street-side and up several flights of stairs — to view a 371-square-foot, one-bedroom, third-floor walk-up listed for $2,337.39 in the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

