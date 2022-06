Firework sales across the county start today and all five firework stands have voluntarily agreed not to sell fireworks with sticks or fins, essentially rockets and missiles. According to Erath County Fire Marshal Tommy Shelton, he approached all of the firework stands in the county to ask them not to sell rockets and missiles because of drought conditions. Firework stands are not shortening their sell dates, and will be able to sell June 24 – July 4, if they choose.

ERATH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO