ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Kari Smalkoski: Meeting Students Where They’re At

umn.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKari Smalkoski never planned on becoming a professor. Her roles in the gender, women & sexuality studies (GWSS) department and the Asian American studies program were preceded by a career as a high school English teacher. Ultimately, it was Smalkoski’s love for students and passion for public institutions that led her...

cla.umn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Replay: Why Teachers Are Leaving Classrooms Amid COVID to Launch Microschools

After the learning disruptions that impacted so many students through the pandemic, large numbers of parents looked instead to microschools as a more reliable alternative for their kids.  Now, some teachers are seeing career opportunities there, too.  This week The 74 partnered with VELA Education Fund to present a special livestream: “Into the Unknown: Why […]
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

More teachers, fewer students nationwide despite claims of teacher shortage

(The Center Square) – The number of teachers in the U.S. has increased from 2013 to 2020 while the number of students has decreased, according to data from the National Education Association, the nation’s largest public-school union. While total enrollment has dropped 1.4% over those seven years, there...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Why critical race theory needs to be taught in schools

Some parents have been raising concerns about the teaching of critical race theory in public schools in the United States. Recently, these specious claims have been showing up in Canada too. School boards are being questioned for their anti-racism policies and the teaching of CRT to students. The Waterloo Region Record recently published a story that detailed how Waterloo Region District School Board trustees in Ontario were told by some parents they were concerned their children could “internalize shame and guilt because they’re white.” A school delegation called “for more transparency about what’s being taught in classrooms on critical race...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#Gwss Rrb#Asian#American#The Twin Cities
psychologytoday.com

Rethinking Why Schools Exist

Tools exist to identify and treat at-risk students in schools, but there is a lack of motivation to urgently implement them. The school system developed in a time of information scarcity, which no longer exists. The demands of the modern world require us to reimagine schools as primarily incubators of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

Carol Swain: Wokeness has destroyed American colleges, turned them into 'indoctrination centers'

Former Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Carol Swain argued on Friday that wokeness in America’s universities is turning them classrooms into "indoctrination centers." "That is chilling in the sense that the universities have been destroyed. The university is over. The university is not a marketplace for ideas. It is an indoctrination center," Swain told "Fox & Friends."
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
US News and World Report

Cardona: Americans Shouldn't be Surprised by Teacher Shortage

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Americans shouldn’t be surprised by disruptions caused by teacher shortages and the emerging labor market crisis in K-12 schools since educators are rarely supported in the ways other professions recruit and retain employees. [. READ:. Feds: Stop Aiding Teachers Who Prey on Students ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

High schoolers step in to fill sixth grader's yearbook after his classmates refused to sign it

Cassandra Ridder was heartbroken when her son Brody came home from school last week with only a handful of signatures in his yearbook—one of which was his own. "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder," the 12-year-old had written. A devastated Ridder saw that only two other classmates and two teachers had signed the yearbook apart from her rising seventh grader. According to The Washington Post, Brody has been a student at the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, since fifth grade. Although he had several friends at his previous school, his mother revealed that he has struggled socially and has been repeatedly bullied over the past two years.
WESTMINSTER, CO
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New National Survey Shows Parents More Comfortable About COVID-19 Risks and Student Well-Being in Schools

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA today released the results of a national survey exploring parents' current mindsets related to COVID-19, in-person learning and mental health. The survey, which included more than 2,500 parents and guardians with children in grades K-12 in public schools, was conducted in April 2022 by Edge Research. This is the third in a series of surveys commissioned by National PTA and supported by the CDC Foundation, including one reported in January 2022 and one reported in September 2021.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
SFGate

Caught in the culture wars, teachers are being forced from their jobs

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Florida teacher lost her job for hanging a Black Lives Matter flag over her classroom door and rewarding student activism. A Massachusetts teacher was fired for posting a video denouncing critical race theory. A teacher in Missouri got the ax for assigning a worksheet about privilege - and still another, in California, was fired for criticizing mask mandates on her Facebook page.
JOBS
US News and World Report

Parents Want Politics Out of the Classrooms

The country’s public school system has always reflected the state of politics in America, for better or for worse. But over the last three years, federal, state and local governments have injected politics into the K-12 system in unprecedented ways – spurred in large part by disparate responses to schooling and safety during the coronavirus pandemic and by those who would force schools to adopt policies in line with their culture war du jour.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Lobbying to Get the Teacher You Want for Your Child

Administrators strive to distribute student abilities and challenges across classrooms to ensure no teacher is overloaded or unsuccessful. Instead of asking for a specific teacher, tell the school the qualities you believe are important for the teacher to have and your rationale. Trust administrators to know things that parents don't...
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Biggest Disruption in the History of American Education

On March 4, 2020, a week before the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, Northshore School District, in Washington State, closed its doors, becoming the first in the country to announce a districtwide shift to online learning. Within three weeks, every public-school building in the United States had been closed and 50 million students had been sent home. Half of these students would not reenter their schools for more than a year. No other high-income country in the world relied to such a great extent on remote instruction. The coronavirus caused by far the biggest disruption in the history of American education. Neither the Great Depression nor even the two World Wars imposed anything close to as drastic a change in how America’s schoolchildren spent their days.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy