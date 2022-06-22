Sky Lakes doubles sign-on bonus for nurses to $20K

Robert 'Hugo' Kimberly Russell passed away unexpectedly on Dec 13, 2021 at the age of 56. Born April 18, 1965 in Oakland, CA. Survived by his son Chase Kohler of Vancouver, WA. His brothers Jacob Russell (wife Julee) of Arlington, TX, Matthew Russell (wife Jenna) of Bend, OR, sister Christine Russell Evans of Arlington, TX, and his longtime companion 'Laci' Carol Smith of KFalls. Nephews Zachary, Xander, Parker Russell. Nieces Georgia Russell, Abby and Emma Evans. Bob was a master of all instruments, especially the piano. He spent countless hours imparting his musical talents to his nephew Zachary. Bob had a zest for life and an incredible musical talent featured in many bands. 1980's 'The Catch' Kfalls. 'Big Hollow' Laramie, WY. 'Big Mo & the Full Moon Band' Chico, CA. Recently 'Shades of Grey' KFalls. Hugo could often be found at Moore Park playing Disc Golf. He is proceeded in death by his Mother Kathleen Russell and Father Calvin Russell. A rememberance of life celebration will be held the weekend of July 23, 2022 in KFalls, OR. Visit bit.ly/3nacmqb or @RememberHugo on Facebook for information.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO