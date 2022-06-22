ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Sky Lakes doubles sign-on bonus for nurses to $20K

By Staff reports
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Lakes Medical Center announced Tuesday that it would be doubling the sign-on bonus for new nurses to $20,000. The new policy requires nurses to commit to working at...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

 

Herald and News

Three Klamath Falls teams to compete in Invent Oregon finals Friday

Three teams from Klamath Falls will be competing in the annual Invent Oregon finals Friday at Rogue Community College Redwood Campus in Grants Pass. Team NERFS and Team KAMH will each represent Oregon Tech, while Team Tayas Yawks Fab Shop will represent Klamath Community College. Teams will present their inventions...
Klamath Falls News

Sentry Eagle ready for takeoff

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Sentry Eagle open house returns tomorrow for the first time since 2017. This is without a doubt Klamath Falls’ premier must-do, can’t miss, free event of the year. The open house event takes off at 9:00 AM at Kingsley Field, Saturday, June 25.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Many people of a certain age played with electric trains as children. Some of those children grew up to be adults who never let go of their love of trains. There’s a place in Oregon that’s a nirvana for hobby train nerds. And enthusiasts from around the world help contribute to it.
CHILOQUIN, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Herald and News

View from the sky: My time aboard a KC-135

At the time that the KC-135 came into view, I was preoccupied by my seat on the bus. I’d accidentally chosen a seat directly above the wheel well, and I was still doing my best to make an ottoman out of it. When the plane appeared, I didn’t care...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Holmes, Virginia L. "Jenny"

Virginia "Jenny" Holmes, 71, passed away at her home in Klamath Falls on June 16, 2022. She was born Nov. 9, 1950 in Washington, DC. Survivors include her husband, William Holmes of Klamath Falls; daughter, Catina Holmes of Klamath Falls, son and daughter-in-law, Brendan and Krissy Holmes of Klamath Falls; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Tom Boso of Merritt Island, FL; grandchildren, Cierra Reid, Reece and Jocee Holmes; great granddaughter, Ari. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren Brooke Holmes (who was Jenny's shining star with special needs) and Randall Holmes.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Peckenpaugh, MSGT Lyle D. (USAF, Ret.)

MSGT Lyle D. Peckenpaugh (USAF, Ret.), 85, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on June 22, 2022. He was born Dec. 17, 1936 in Peoria, Ill. Survivors include his children, Penny (Chris) Gatz of Reedsport, Ore., Tammy (Pete) Crutchfield of Iron Station, NC, Debbie (Marc) Sallaz of San Diego, Calif., Scott (Kristin) Peckenpaugh of Sanford, NC, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; "step-daughter", Roseann Gravelle of Klamath Falls and her daughters. Lyle was preceded in death by his soulmate, Marlene Stone, in 2013. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Basin under Heat Advisory until Monday night

MEDFORD, Ore. - Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the basin during the afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, generally in the mid-50s to lower 60s. The hottest day of this heat wave is expected to...
MEDFORD, OR
#Sky Lakes Medical Center
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
Herald and News

$5,000 grant will help fund film summer camp

Local non-profit Klamath Film received a $5,000 grant and a Martha Young Award from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation at Klamath Community College on Thursday. The money will help to support Klamath Film’s annual Youth Film Fellowship, a five-day summer camp that will teach 20 local youth how to make films from script to screen.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Russell, Robert Kimberly "Hugo"

Robert 'Hugo' Kimberly Russell passed away unexpectedly on Dec 13, 2021 at the age of 56. Born April 18, 1965 in Oakland, CA. Survived by his son Chase Kohler of Vancouver, WA. His brothers Jacob Russell (wife Julee) of Arlington, TX, Matthew Russell (wife Jenna) of Bend, OR, sister Christine Russell Evans of Arlington, TX, and his longtime companion 'Laci' Carol Smith of KFalls. Nephews Zachary, Xander, Parker Russell. Nieces Georgia Russell, Abby and Emma Evans. Bob was a master of all instruments, especially the piano. He spent countless hours imparting his musical talents to his nephew Zachary. Bob had a zest for life and an incredible musical talent featured in many bands. 1980's 'The Catch' Kfalls. 'Big Hollow' Laramie, WY. 'Big Mo & the Full Moon Band' Chico, CA. Recently 'Shades of Grey' KFalls. Hugo could often be found at Moore Park playing Disc Golf. He is proceeded in death by his Mother Kathleen Russell and Father Calvin Russell. A rememberance of life celebration will be held the weekend of July 23, 2022 in KFalls, OR. Visit bit.ly/3nacmqb or @RememberHugo on Facebook for information.
BEND, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka makes homeless encampments illegal in many public areas

The Yreka City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit camping in areas that would heighten fire risk, and is offering other “options” for the city’s unhoused population. Homeless camps will no longer be allowed in public parks, watersheds, sidewalks and other forms of “critical infrastructure” in an...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Two women die in fiery Klamath crash

Two women were killed and another woman was critically injured in a two-car crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County early Friday. morning. Oregon State Police said troopers responded to the Highway 97 accident near milepost 267 on June 24 at approximately 12:35 a.m. The Oregon highway was closed for five hours, according to police.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (June 24, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 267. The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford Police Department undergoes active shooter training

Medford, Ore. — This week, Medford Police Department trained on active shooter response. "Every year our SWAT team puts a significant amount of effort into creating the most realistic training environment based on current information and tactics," MPD stated. "The training is attended by detectives and officers from various divisions, including Patrol, School Resource, Traffic and Livability Team."
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR

