Summer officially started on June 21 but you would've thought it started in April with the heat that has settled in East Texas. If I remember correctly, KLTV had a graphic that said as of June 21 Tyler has had five 100 degree days, Longview has had four and Lufkin has had three. Those are the three major reporting stations in East Texas so that doesn't mean other areas have seen more days at or above 100 degrees. The extreme heat has also caused another issue in East Texas, bleeding asphalt. This happened in Crockett, Texas on Monday, June 20.

CROCKETT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO