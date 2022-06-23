Portion of EB I-76 briefly closed due to reports of shots fired in Philadelphia
The eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia were briefly closed due to reports of shots fired. The call came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police closed the highway for several hours between Montgomery Drive and City Avenue in Philadelphia. Drone 6 was overhead as Pennsylvania State Police shut down the eastbound lanes. There was no immediate word on if any shots were actually fired. No injuries have been reported.
Comments / 1