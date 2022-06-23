ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Portion of EB I-76 briefly closed due to reports of shots fired in Philadelphia

 4 days ago

The eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia were briefly closed due to reports of shots fired.

The call came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police closed the highway for several hours between Montgomery Drive and City Avenue in Philadelphia.

Drone 6 was overhead as Pennsylvania State Police shut down the eastbound lanes.

There was no immediate word on if any shots were actually fired.

No injuries have been reported.

