Former Orioles C Caleb Joseph: ‘We Had Everything Wrong’ With Kevin Gausman

The Pittsburgh Pirates have suffered the second-most losses (2,526) among all MLB teams since 1993 — the year prior, 27-year-old Barry Bonds was named National League Most Valuable Player for the second time, waltzed into free agency, and gobbled up a then-record $43.75 million contract from the San Francisco Giants. Let’s just say, things have not improved since. I helplessly watched as the club suffered 20-straight losing seasons from that point (still a record among the “Big Four” U.S. sports) before the 2013 season and fabled Johnny Cueto Wild Card Game. A few short years later, the club returned to mediocrity, selling off its better assets once again and resorting to “we are rebuilding” narratives to keep fans satiated and buying tickets to PNC Park, annually ranked among the best venues in Major League Baseball. “Back to square one” might as well be the club’s defining maxim.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO