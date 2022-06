The driver of a 1990 Toyota Corolla (inset) was transported to an area medical facility with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Otterburn Road (Rt. 614) and Five Forks Road (Rt. 38) Monday (June 20) about 4:25 p.m. According to Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith, the driver of the Toyota, Inez Burris, of Amelia, was headed westbound on Five Forks Road when she was struck in the passenger side by a 2003 Saturn Vue driven on Otterburn Road by Franklin Jenkins, of Powhatan County. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and both vehicles were total losses. Mr. Jenkins was charged with failure to stop for a stop sign.

POWHATAN COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO