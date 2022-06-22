ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

One injured in school intersection crash

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of a 1990 Toyota Corolla (inset) was transported to an area medical facility with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of...

WRIC TV

Henrico police officer involved in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer and another driver are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning. According to police, the officer and other driver collided near the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Oakleys Lane around 1:45 a.m. Both the officer and the other driver were...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

State trooper charged with DUI, VSP says

A Virginia State Police trooper was arrested and charged with a DUI Thursday. According to the New Kent Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Benjamin Canning, of Sandston, was arrested on Interstate 64, near mile marker 216. They didn't say what led to his arrest. Canning was charged with driving under the influence,...
SANDSTON, VA
NBC12

One man dead, woman injured after shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman is severely injured after a shooting Saturday evening. On June 25, around 7:30 p.m., Petersburg Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Savage Street on reports of two people shot. When they arrived, officers found a man and...
PETERSBURG, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Medflight called for crash

The Medflight helicopter was called to transport the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax to the VCU Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash on Five Forks Road (Rt. 38) on Saturday (June 18) about 4:15 p.m. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith said the Chevy was driven eastbound on Five Forks Road by Megan Milliner, of Amelia, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway near the Beaver Pond Creek Road (Rt. 648) and overturned. Ms. Milliner, who was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. Trooper Smith said some passers-by or nearby residents helped by providing first aid until the Amelia Emergency Squad ambulance arrived on the scene. The vehicle was a total loss and the accident is under investigation, the trooper said, but added speed was a factor in the crash. Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find missing man

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a Maryland resident who was reported missing in this area. According to police, 66-year-old William Craig Hurley of Maryland was reported missing Friday. His last known location was in the area of Seminole...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

