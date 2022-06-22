Driver Med-Flighted in rollover crash

The Medflight helicopter was called to transport the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax to the VCU Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash on Five Forks Road (Rt. 38) on Saturday (June 18) about 4:15 p.m. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith said the Chevy was driven eastbound on Five Forks Road by Megan Milliner, of Amelia, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway near the Beaver Pond Creek Road (Rt. 648) and overturned. Ms. Milliner, who was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. Trooper Smith said some passers-by or nearby residents helped by providing first aid until the Amelia Emergency Squad ambulance arrived on the scene. The vehicle was a total loss and the accident is under investigation, the trooper said, but added speed was a factor in the crash. Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police.

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO