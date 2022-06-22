ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottoway County, VA

Driver Med-Flighted in rollover crash

ameliamonitor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday (June 15), Troy Jenkins, 54, of Nottoway, was traveling westbound on Patrick Henry Highway (Rt. 360) at approximately 9:30 a.m. and overcorrected after his 1995 white Jeep Cherokee dropped...

www.ameliamonitor.com

Comments / 1

13newsnow.com

State trooper charged with DUI, VSP says

A Virginia State Police trooper was arrested and charged with a DUI Thursday. According to the New Kent Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Benjamin Canning, of Sandston, was arrested on Interstate 64, near mile marker 216. They didn't say what led to his arrest. Canning was charged with driving under the influence,...
SANDSTON, VA
WRIC TV

Henrico police officer involved in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer and another driver are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning. According to police, the officer and other driver collided near the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Oakleys Lane around 1:45 a.m. Both the officer and the other driver were...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sheriff’s department seeks info on Shots Fired

According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, his department is actively investigating an incident involving multiple gunshots at Leneave Lane and Bishop Courts in Sussex Trace Apartments on the outskirts of Waverly last Wednesday. “We had received several 911 calls of multiple gunshots fired around midnight,” he said. “We responded...
WAVERLY, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Medflight called for crash

The Medflight helicopter was called to transport the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax to the VCU Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash on Five Forks Road (Rt. 38) on Saturday (June 18) about 4:15 p.m. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith said the Chevy was driven eastbound on Five Forks Road by Megan Milliner, of Amelia, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway near the Beaver Pond Creek Road (Rt. 648) and overturned. Ms. Milliner, who was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. Trooper Smith said some passers-by or nearby residents helped by providing first aid until the Amelia Emergency Squad ambulance arrived on the scene. The vehicle was a total loss and the accident is under investigation, the trooper said, but added speed was a factor in the crash. Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County

Thursday evening (June 16) state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 PM, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA

