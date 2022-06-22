ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bookmonger: A time to plant trees

By Barbara Lloyd McMichael
discoverourcoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Now Is the Time for Trees' by Dan Lambe, with Lorene Edwards Forkner. While some leaders have been slow to respond to the pressing dangers posed by a changing climate, us common folk are not without power. Our actions, if considered collectively, can trend the climate toward a livable...

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
AUBURN, WA
Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
All-Access: Music in the Park, Pirates, and Summer Mela

Seattle Chamber Music Society is rolling into Bellevue Botanical Garden in its Concert Truck this Saturday. Soak up some music and sunshine at the free, outdoor performance from 12-1 p.m. The Concert Truck also will be performing in July 1 at the Ashwood Playfield at 4 p.m. Learn more here.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Getting mussels to go in Coupeville, Washington

Whenever I go to Whidbey Island, I like to stop at Toby's Tavern in Coupeville and eat a giant bowl of local Penn Cove mussels.Yes but: On our trip this year, my husband and I ran into a problem. Our adorable toddler — who also likes mussels — isn't allowed inside Toby's, which is 21+.The good news: As it turns out, you can get a giant pot of mussels to go — and that's exactly what we did.The verdict: I was a little nervous about transporting 4 pounds of mussels in the driver's seat of my Subaru, but they weathered...
COUPEVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 'Cho Cho', believed to be the oldest siamang in human care

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced that one of its siamang apes, Cho Cho, was humanely euthanized after a rapid decline in his health on Wednesday. Cho Cho, born in 1967, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the United States and possibly the world. The zoo’s head veterinarian, Dr. Karen Wold, said Cho Cho’s quality of life deteriorated quickly over the past week.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Ballard's Iconic Mike's Chili Parlor celebrating 100 years

SEATTLE — Restaurants come and go. So to make it 100 years is an accomplishment few have achieved, especially when that place is dedicated to one particular item: chili. Mike’s Chili Parlor in Ballard is celebrating its 100th year of serving up Seattle's most famous chili. They started on a cart back in 1922 selling chili to fishermen and lumber workers in the area. They moved into their current location in 1939.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Make memories on the road in a "Minnie Winnie"

Are you thinking about heading out with your family this summer to experience some beautiful, outdoor adventures in the Pacific Northwest? There is no better way to explore our region than in a Winnebago from Roy Robinson RV Center. This vehicle will allow you to explore North Cascades National Park, Deception Pass Bridge, the Olympic Mountains, and plenty of other places in comfort and style!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Summer pet safety tips: Avoid foxtail and tall grass

SEATTLE - It’s high season for foxtail, a grass-like weed that can be dangerous for our four-legged companions, and veterinarians say an embedded seed can even lead to death if it goes untreated. Dog owners at Alki playground have been noticing the overgrowth that is surrounding the popular park.
SEATTLE, WA
timesnewsexpress.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

More Homeless Encampments To Be Removed

Washington state plans to remove homeless camps near freeways. Thurston County OK’d a $5 million agreement to get it done. People camped near highways in Thurston County will be removed and offered housing solutions under a new agreement between the county and Washington state. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an interagency agreement with the state Department of Commerce as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Rights-of-Way Initiative.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
Eater

A 36-Course Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming To Seattle

Around four years ago, Syd Suntha (who now runs popular Sri Lankan food cart Kottu) was jotting down ideas for different food events, when he landed on the idea of putting on a Wu-Tang-themed dinner. “I’ve loved them since I was a kid, and I think they’re one of those groups that resonate with every single person,” Suntha says.
SEATTLE, WA

