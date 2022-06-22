ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster Clinic 2200 Diamond June 27

By Submitted by
 4 days ago

Los Alamos County and Premier Medical Group will hold a vaccine and booster clinic to administer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients, including children as young as five. The...

It’s not too late to schedule an appointment for the vaccine/booster clinic scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 27, according to Los Alamos County officials. The event is hosted by Los Alamos County and Premier Medical Group at First Baptist Church of Los Alamos, 2200 Diamond Drive. Eligible recipients, including children as young as five can receive a vaccine and/or booster of Pfizer, Pfizer 5-11, or Moderna.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
On The Job In White Rock: Library Mgr. Veronica Encinas

On the job in White Rock Wednesday is Branch Manager Veronica Encinas receiving stuffies from Lora Stupka, 5, and Evelyn Stupka, 9, at the White Rock Library. The stuffies were dropped off until 6 p.m. and spent the night with the librarians at the library. At 9 a.m. Thursday the children returned to pick up their stuffies, have a little breakfast treat, hear stories and see a slideshow of the shenanigans their fluffy friends got into overnight.
WHITE ROCK, NM
