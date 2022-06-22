ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

DPU & Customer Care Closing For Employee Picnic

 4 days ago

The lobby-facing windows at the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center in the Municipal Building as well as the Department of Public Utilities suite will be closed for two hours 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., during the business day Thursday,...

ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: Library Mgr. Veronica Encinas

On the job in White Rock Wednesday is Branch Manager Veronica Encinas receiving stuffies from Lora Stupka, 5, and Evelyn Stupka, 9, at the White Rock Library. The stuffies were dropped off until 6 p.m. and spent the night with the librarians at the library. At 9 a.m. Thursday the children returned to pick up their stuffies, have a little breakfast treat, hear stories and see a slideshow of the shenanigans their fluffy friends got into overnight.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF Personal-use Fuelwood Permit Sales Start Monday

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits when offices open 8 a.m. Monday, June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and the offices in Española, Coyote and Cuba. The Jemez District will initially sell permits over the phone.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

County: Airport Pavement Preservation Work Suspended

The Pavement Preservation Project at the Los Alamos County Airport has been suspended due to weather and the airport has reopened. The plan is for the contractor to re-mobilize July 25 to complete the job. This will be re-assessed July 18 to confirm conditions are suitable. The work will require...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County Shares Details For Scheduling Appointments For June 27 COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster Clinic

It’s not too late to schedule an appointment for the vaccine/booster clinic scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 27, according to Los Alamos County officials. The event is hosted by Los Alamos County and Premier Medical Group at First Baptist Church of Los Alamos, 2200 Diamond Drive. Eligible recipients, including children as young as five can receive a vaccine and/or booster of Pfizer, Pfizer 5-11, or Moderna.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: Bandelier Shuttle Bus Driver

On the job in White Rock is Atomic City Transit’s Bandelier shuttle bus driver Anthony Haven waiting for passengers to load up Wednesday at the Visitor Center on N.M. 4 a the short ride to Bandelier National Monument. The shuttle bus schedule and pay station to enter Bandelier is posted at the bus stop but best to speak with Visitor Center staff about the many sites to see throughout Los Alamos County. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photos by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: WRVC Volunteer Debbie Baker

On the job in White Rock Wednesday is volunteer Debbie Baker at the White Rock Visitor Center (WRVC) at 115 N.M. 4. Baker has volunteered since 2018. The Visitor Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For information, call 505.672.3183. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Clerk’s Office Completes Canvass Process To Certify And Finalize Los Alamos County 2022 Primary Election Results

Canvass Board Member Heath Davis, standing, Canvass Board Member Betty Ann Gunther and Canvass Board Member Cameron Counters. Photo by County Clerk Naomi Maestas. The Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office has completed the required canvass process to certify and finalize the results of the 2022 Primary Election, held Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: Specialist Monique Archbold

On the job in White Rock is Library Specialist Monique Archbold assisting Clare Montoya Valdez, 5, Wednesday at the White Rock Branch Library with the question of the week: How many steps do you take to get from where you’re standing to your favorite section of the library? Young patrons of the library are to count their steps then write the number on the paper with a foot on it and add it to the poster to get a candy or sticker. Archbold has worked at the library for seven years. Many activities are in full swing at the White Rock and Los Alamos libraries including a Summer Reading Program that runs through July 30. For information on all activities, visit www.losalamosnm.us or call 505.662.8265 for the White Rock branch or 505.662.8250 for Los Alamos Mesa Library. #worklosalamos, #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF Has Lifted Fire Restrictions Forest-wide!

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) has lifted both Stage 2 and Stage 3 fire restrictions for most of the 1.6-million-acre forest effective 8 a.m. today, June 24. This lift in restrictions is due to the early onset of monsoonal weather patterns bringing widespread moisture across Northern New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: History Of ‘Black Hole’ Building

Apparently the ‘Black Hole’ has absorbed its own history. Long before Ed Grothus purchased it, it was the home of Mesa Market, which began as a part of the Bond-Willard Store in Espanola, and was purchased by my uncle, John Martins, and remained in business throughout the 1960s.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos High School Hosts Summer PE Classes

A firefighter challenge with the local fire dept. is one of the many activities being offered at the summer physical education classes at Los Alamos High School. Courtesy/LAHS. Rock climbing is one of the many activities being offered at the summer physical education classes at Los Alamos High School. Courtesy/LAHS.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

