A proposal to demolish San Jose’s former City Hall has encountered resistance from a county commission and local preservationists. The Santa Clara County Historical Heritage Commission voted unanimously last week against an application to demolish the old City Hall at 801 N. 1st St. The recommendation will be referred to the Board of Supervisors, which will make a final determination at a later date on what to do with the nearly 65-year-old building.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO