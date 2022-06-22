Golden State Warriors shopping the 28th pick

According to Joesph Zucker of Bleacher Report, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is drawing trade interest from both the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. (Joesph Zucker) Ivey has continued to be a name at the center of trade interest in recent days. The Knicks have continued to try and move up to the fourth selection in the draft, including offering the Kings "multiple" first-round picks. The Thunder have also shown reported interest but are not willing to move off the second overall selection. With a treasure chest of assets including the 13th pick which is also on the block, the Thunder seem to be favorites to land the Purdue standout.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO