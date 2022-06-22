ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors shopping the 28th pick

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors are interested in trading away their 28th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and are currently shopping for offers as reported by Erin Walsh of BleacherReport.com. (Erin Walsh, Bleacher...

www.fantasypros.com

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Thursday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft when they decided to trade for the Orlando Magic’s No. 35 pick. LA ended up drafting Max Christie in the second round as they look to add some depth to their backcourt. As it turns out, the Lakers weren’t […] The post REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
fantasypros.com

De'Anthony Melton traded to the 76ers for No. 23 in the NBA Draft

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton has been traded to the 76ers for No. 23 selection in the NBA Draft. After the Nets deferred their pick swap with the 76ers this year, the 76ers regained control of its 2022 first-round pick which it will send in exchange for Melton. The veteran guard is a multi-level scorer that averaged 10.8 PPG off the bench last season and is set to make an affordable $8.25 million this season and $8 million next season. He will likely slot into a bench role in place of Mattise Thybulle, who the team is continuing to shop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Golden State Warriors are barely more than a week removed from winning a fourth title in eight seasons, but it’s already time to look ahead. Here are full 2022 draft grades for the newly-minted NBA champions. Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Draft Grades No. […] The post Golden State Warriors: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jonathan Kuminga
James Wiseman
fantasypros.com

MarJon Beauchamp

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Marjon Beauchamp with the No.24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Marjon Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his time with the G-League Ignite, and those numbers should translate to the NBA as he continues his development with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a 7’0 wingspan along with a solid frame and the size to compete in the league. Beauchamp does have some glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball and can sometimes lack physicality, but he has raw talent with a ton of room for improvement.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Suns wing Mikal Bridges gets painfully honest on Deandre Ayton trade rumors

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges knows that the Deandre Ayton situation is out of his control. After all, both parties need to meet on a common ground to make things work. However, if it’s up to Bridges, he wants the big man back. Speaking on Wednesday during a charity softball game, Bridges shared that he’s […] The post Suns wing Mikal Bridges gets painfully honest on Deandre Ayton trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics willing to part ways with 2 young studs ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

Fresh off of their heartbreaking NBA Finals defeat to the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics are reportedly looking to be active in Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft. The Celtics currently have just one pick in the draft (No. 53 in the second round), and it looks like they’re interested in making a splash in the […] The post RUMOR: Celtics willing to part ways with 2 young studs ahead of 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Jaden Ivey drawing heavy interest from Thunder and Knicks

According to Joesph Zucker of Bleacher Report, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is drawing trade interest from both the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. (Joesph Zucker) Ivey has continued to be a name at the center of trade interest in recent days. The Knicks have continued to try and move up to the fourth selection in the draft, including offering the Kings "multiple" first-round picks. The Thunder have also shown reported interest but are not willing to move off the second overall selection. With a treasure chest of assets including the 13th pick which is also on the block, the Thunder seem to be favorites to land the Purdue standout.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fantasypros.com

Chet Holmgren expected to be drafted by OKC

Holmgren has been a polarizing prospect in the pre-draft process, with many viewing him as the top prospect and many viewing him as a potential bust candidate. Currently, it is expected that the Thunder take him with the second pick in the draft, assuming Jabari Smith goes first overall. If he does go to OKC, he has a high likelihood of being a starter in his first season and will likely be a frontrunner in the ROTY betting odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fantasypros.com

Walker Kessler selected No. 22 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Walker Kessler with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The TWolves finally grab a big man to pair with the likes of Karl Anthony-Towns. Kessler, a 7-footer from Auburn is mainly known for his defensive prowess. He's an excellent off-ball scorer, elite rim protector, and is a pick and roll specialist. His presence in the lineup should be felt immediately as Minnesota has failed to fix it's backup spot behind Towns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Patrick Baldwin Jr Jr.

The Golden State Warriors have selected Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The reigning NBA champs continue to get richer with the addition of Balwin Jr. After battling through injuries during the 2021-22 season to play just 11 games, former five-star and top-10 prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. declared for this year’s NBA Draft having averaged 12.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.5 APG as a freshman. He struggled at the college level with his shooting but blew away scouts in workouts and with his overall measurements. His game remains a bit unpolished and he makes for a project but with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in town, there is no rush for the rookie to play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Paolo Banchero selected No. 1 by the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After seeing the betting odds move several times between Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero for which player would go No. 1 overall, the Magic have made Bancherothe selection. The standout big averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds o 47.8% shooting from the field in his lone season at Duke. This 6-10, 250-pound phenom adds great size and defense to a frontcourt with Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. He should immediately impact the ball on both sides of the court and is likely going to be the highest selected Orlando Magic player in fantasy drafts this offseason due to his ability to generate scoring opportunities.
ORLANDO, FL
fantasypros.com

Paolo Banchero projected to go No. 3 to Houston

Banchero had a late surge in the pre-draft process, finding himself as the odds-on favorite to be the first overall pick the day before. However, new reports have since come out, and it looks like he will be the third pick, with only Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren going above him. The Rockets are in rebuild mode, and a player of his caliber would be a fantastic young building block for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

