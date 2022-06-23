ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Millersville man accused in shooting outside Annapolis beauty salon

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A Millersville man was arrested this month on charges he tried to kill another man in front of an Annapolis beauty salon, city police announced Wednesday. David Antonio...

foxbaltimore.com

wnav.com

