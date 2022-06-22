ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Police Response An ‘Abject Failure,’ Says Head Of Texas State Police

By The Associated Press
Oxygen
Oxygen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The head of the Texas state police pronounced the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting an “abject failure,” telling lawmakers that there were enough officers and firepower on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. Col. Steve McCraw...

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

'Begging for you guys to do something:' Sister of Uvalde shooting urges Texas lawmakers to act

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. "She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted for felony in Lubbock on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man whose last known address was in Lubbock was on the the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, according to the DPS website. Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for manslaughter related to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Bettencourt
KHOU

'The gloves are off' | Uvalde mayor calls out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated and angry are two of many words that described Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. He addressed a room full of community members and media, saying he's received little to no information on how the Uvalde school shooting investigation is unfolding, despite law enforcement agencies saying he and city leaders would be briefed daily.
UVALDE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Everything’s Expensive! Wanna Make A Fast $12k? Go Fugitive Hunting In Texas!

Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State Police#Columbine High School#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Uvalde Police Response#Senate#Robb Elementary School
Oxygen

Teen Farmer Missing From Utah Ghost Town, Family Suspects Foul Play

Federal agents are stepping in to help uncover what happened to a budding farmer who disappeared from his rural Utah farm. Dylan Rounds, 19, was last heard from on May 28 after he spoke to his grandmother on the phone, according to East Idaho News. Dylan, who is from eastern Idaho, lived alone on his farm in Lucin, Utah — in the northwest part of the state near the Nevada state border — and hasn’t been heard from since.
UTAH STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

30 Texas Kids, Including One from Tyler, Have Gone Missing So Far in June

Summer is here with many families planning out their activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. One Tyler family is feeling this way as their child is one of 30 that have gone missing this month alone in Texas.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KSAT 12

‘No one else made it’: Pediatric ICU resident relives day of Uvalde school shooting

It may be shameful to confess but I can feel myself actively tense whenever my work phone rings while working in the pediatric ICU. It’s usually the emergency room or an outside hospital calling to tell me about a critical child they have requiring ICU-level support. Anxiety washes over me momentarily. While the feeling is fleeting and soon replaced with a sense of duty, it’s always there.
UVALDE, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Illegal Gambling Ring In Panhandle Broken Up. Did You Know We Had Them?

I love to gamble, I'm not shy about admitting that. No, I don' have a gambling problem or addiction. I just enjoy the thrill of it. I love to sit down to a good game of poker. Drop me in Vegas and watch me hit the craps table. Sports betting is my evening activity there because I can spend a set amount and "play" on it for hours while I watch all the games I'm invested in.
PANHANDLE, TX
B93

10 Hilarious Texas Laws That Make No Sense

Would have thought a state that craves so much independence would have so many rules and laws. We aren't talking about no speeding or stopping at stop signs, oh no, Texas has much bigger fish to fry than those. Because of a legal loophole, there are some outdated laws in...
TEXAS STATE
internewscast.com

The border patrol serial killer: South Texas Crime Stories

LAREDO – He was the serial killer no one expected; a wolf in sheep’s clothing. “I believe Ortiz targeted all victims due to their profession and being vulnerable,” a law enforcement official said at a 2018 press conference. His crimes targeted people in a marginalized community, using...
LAREDO, TX
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy