Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI

The House Jan. 6 committee just heard testimony Thursday about how former President Donald Trump exerted enormous pressure on the Justice Department in December 2020 and early January 2021 to declare the presidential election “corrupt;” a bid that, if it were successful, would have secured the Justice Department’s legal blessing for a coup, keeping Trump in power for at least four more years. This is part of a horrific chain of events leading up to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and crimes were almost certainly committed, but the House Committee cannot prosecute anyone. That is a job for the Justice Department.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO