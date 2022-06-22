ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Job In Los Alamos: New GM Stephanie Workman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the job in Los Alamos Tuesday is new General Manager Stephanie Workman of the Los Alamos Cooperative Market. The Coop is running a Red...

Comments / 0

 

On The Job In White Rock: WRVC Volunteer Debbie Baker

On the job in White Rock Wednesday is volunteer Debbie Baker at the White Rock Visitor Center (WRVC) at 115 N.M. 4. Baker has volunteered since 2018. The Visitor Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For information, call 505.672.3183. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
On The Job In White Rock: Specialist Monique Archbold

On the job in White Rock is Library Specialist Monique Archbold assisting Clare Montoya Valdez, 5, Wednesday at the White Rock Branch Library with the question of the week: How many steps do you take to get from where you’re standing to your favorite section of the library? Young patrons of the library are to count their steps then write the number on the paper with a foot on it and add it to the poster to get a candy or sticker. Archbold has worked at the library for seven years. Many activities are in full swing at the White Rock and Los Alamos libraries including a Summer Reading Program that runs through July 30. For information on all activities, visit www.losalamosnm.us or call 505.662.8265 for the White Rock branch or 505.662.8250 for Los Alamos Mesa Library. #worklosalamos, #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
On The Job In White Rock: Library Mgr. Veronica Encinas

On the job in White Rock Wednesday is Branch Manager Veronica Encinas receiving stuffies from Lora Stupka, 5, and Evelyn Stupka, 9, at the White Rock Library. The stuffies were dropped off until 6 p.m. and spent the night with the librarians at the library. At 9 a.m. Thursday the children returned to pick up their stuffies, have a little breakfast treat, hear stories and see a slideshow of the shenanigans their fluffy friends got into overnight.
WHITE ROCK, NM
On The Job In White Rock: Bandelier Shuttle Bus Driver

On the job in White Rock is Atomic City Transit’s Bandelier shuttle bus driver Anthony Haven waiting for passengers to load up Wednesday at the Visitor Center on N.M. 4 a the short ride to Bandelier National Monument. The shuttle bus schedule and pay station to enter Bandelier is posted at the bus stop but best to speak with Visitor Center staff about the many sites to see throughout Los Alamos County. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photos by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
#Gm#Coop
Hiker Encounters Bear Near Los Alamos Reservoir

Noah Banks suddenly encountered this bear. A brief staring contest ensued before the bear lumbered off into the trees to parts unknown. Courtesy/Crystal Banks. Hiker Noah Banks experiences a tense and thankfully brief stare down with this bear Friday along the trail to the Los Alamos Reservoir before the bear lumbers off into the trees. Courtesy/Crystal Banks.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From Sister Hazel At Los Alamos Summer Concert

Headliners Sister Hazel on stage Friday night at Ashley Pond Park. Their song ‘All for You’ topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Album Chart entries. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
SFNF Personal-use Fuelwood Permit Sales Start Monday

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits when offices open 8 a.m. Monday, June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and the offices in Española, Coyote and Cuba. The Jemez District will initially sell permits over the phone.
SANTA FE, NM
Letter To The Editor: History Of ‘Black Hole’ Building

Apparently the ‘Black Hole’ has absorbed its own history. Long before Ed Grothus purchased it, it was the home of Mesa Market, which began as a part of the Bond-Willard Store in Espanola, and was purchased by my uncle, John Martins, and remained in business throughout the 1960s.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Hosts Summer PE Classes

A firefighter challenge with the local fire dept. is one of the many activities being offered at the summer physical education classes at Los Alamos High School. Courtesy/LAHS. Rock climbing is one of the many activities being offered at the summer physical education classes at Los Alamos High School. Courtesy/LAHS.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Mountaineers: Lesser Known Hikes In Northern New Mexico

The Medanales Arroyo with threatening storm clouds. Courtesy/Eric Björklund. The Los Alamos Mountaineers are back in person! The Tuesday, June 28 Mountaineers meeting will take place at the Los Alamos Nature Center, held in collaboration with PEEC. There also will be a virtual adjunct. The meeting starts at 7...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Clerk’s Office Completes Canvass Process To Certify And Finalize Los Alamos County 2022 Primary Election Results

Canvass Board Member Heath Davis, standing, Canvass Board Member Betty Ann Gunther and Canvass Board Member Cameron Counters. Photo by County Clerk Naomi Maestas. The Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office has completed the required canvass process to certify and finalize the results of the 2022 Primary Election, held Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
SFNF: Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District Remains Closed Due To Fire Activity, Post-Fire Impacts, Predicted Precipitation Raises Risk Of Flash Flooding In Canyons

SANTA FE – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) is still closed to the public due to fire activities related to the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires and potential post-fire impacts, including flash flooding and dangerous debris flow. Closure Order No. 10-508,...
SANTA FE, NM
MIAC Celebrates Native Lives & Histories With Permanent Exhibition ‘Here, Now And Always’ July 2-3 On Museum Hill

Brand-new permanent exhibition, ‘Here, Now and Always’ on Museum Hill in Santa Fe. Courtesy/Sheila Antonio (Navajo) Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC), a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA), will unveil its brand-new permanent exhibition, Here, Now and Always, July 2 and 3,on Museum Hill in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM

