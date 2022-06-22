ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, Captiva

santivachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvided by Pfeifer Realty Group using information based on the Sanibel...

santivachronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
kolomkobir.com

$6.495 million Sarasota home going to auction without reserve

Sarasota A luxury waterfront home listed for sale at $6.495 million is going to auction at no reserve. Elite Auctions recently announced the auction of the home at 3731 Indian Beach Place in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community a few blocks south of University Parkway. The auction is set for July 9.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New rock climbing facility in SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a new rock climbing facility opening in SWFL has something fun and challenging for everyone. Fort Rock is an indoor rock climbing facility in south Fort Myers off Alico Rd. Ashley and Vincent Simonelli built the 60,000-square-foot commerce center in 2019. After the pandemic...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Business
City
Captiva, FL
Sanibel, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Sanibel, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Unprecedented growth will affect Lehigh Acres

East Lee County is about to get a lot of new residents. With 1400 new homes at the corner of Homestead Rd and Milwaukee Blvd with city water and 1400 septic tanks. Now on Wednesday, Lee County Commissioners voted to approve a development that would bring 10,000 new homes and much more to an environmentally sensitive area known as the DRGR.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home sales begin at Del Webb Oak Creek in North Fort Myers

Home sales began at Del Webb Oak Creek with the opening of the sales center and five model homes at the 55-and-over community off Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, a mile west of Interstate 75. The 475-acre gated community, which includes a 6-acre lakefront amenity campus, offers 12 single-family home designs spanning 1,405 to 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms. The community’s 17,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a fitness studio with strength-training and cardio equipment and a separate studio for group exercise classes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

FDEP planning Estero Island beach ‘renourishment’ project

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has designated much of Estero Island as critically eroding beach, a designation means erosion is threatening development, infrastructure, wildlife habitats and recreational interests.
ESTERO, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida! On your way back from the beach when you’re feeling as hungry as a shark and parched beyond feeling, make a stop at a friendly bar where open-air dining makes a spirit soar like a hot air balloon, no pun intended. The pub-style grub offers a delicious variety of flavors. It’s family-friendly and sits on the palm-lined main drag on Bonita Beach Road. It’s fairly new, since Covid anyway, but casual enough to feel like a neighborhood hangout. Get the taste of homemade with a southwest Florida twist. Take it from me, the grilled Shrimp Po’ Boy with a tangy Remoulade Sauce, toasted sub roll, fresh lettuce, and salty tomatoes did not disappoint. It’s Shrimpolicious.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Week Ending#Housing List#Pfeifer Realty Group#Gulf Dr#Marina Villas
travelnowsmart.com

Fort Myers Beach Florida Hotels That Are Pet Friendly

Whether you’re bringing your family’s four-legged friend or just want to make your vacation more enjoyable, you’ll find plenty of options for Fort Myers Beach, Florida hotels that are pet-friendly. Fort Myers Beach offers hotels for every budget, including several that are dog-friendly. Keep reading for tips on choosing a pet-friendly Fort Myers Beach hotel. We have reviewed several popular Fort Myers Beach hotels below.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Things To Do On Sanibel Island, Florida For The Whole Family

If you hanker after an exclusive island escape, but the thought of forking out $42,000 a night on magical Musha Cay is leaving you cold, read on. Take a look at this list to discover the best things to do on Sanibel Island in Florida. The good news is you can have a full-on island-style vacation without leaving the country. Here are a few suggestions about activities on Sanibel Island, Florida.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples

Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Groundbreaking on new Fort Myers facility for grieving children

On Friday morning, Valerie’s House, Inc. broke ground on a new Fort Myers facility for helping children work through grief and loss. One in 12 children in Florida will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, and Valerie’s House provides grief support programs for those children and families who are grieving. The nonprofit is breaking ground today on its new “forever home” that it says will allow more families and children to receive help. The new 7,000-square-foot facility will provide the organization with a larger location.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
merricksart.com

All About Our Trip to Marco Island

One of our family trips this summer was to Marco Island in Florida! We went with Philip’s family and had a great time. Here’s a breakdown of all the details on our trip, including where we stayed, what we did and of course – what I wore!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida! You learn a lot about a business by talking to the owners. Perhaps that is why I sometimes visit a restaurant in the off hours of the day. You are more apt to find the owners working face-to-face with customers. Rosati’s Pizza is owned and operated by a family who not only strives for perfection, but also cares about the people who walk through their door. When they expanded their business in Estero for dine-in service, Covid hit with a vengeance and caused them to shift to delivery and carry-out service only. That takes a chunk out of overhead, which translates to selling a boatload of pizza. Yet, they endured. And thrived because they do things the old-fashioned way: like sourcing local ingredients, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crusts. Their story goes all the way back to the first pizzerias in Chicago; Italian roots to the core. So proud, they live by the motto, “We don’t cut corners, just slices of pizza.” Dine in, smell the aromas, chat with the staff, and over-order so you have extra servings for leftovers. Don’t forget to add a jar of the Hot Giardiniera. It is ah-mazing!
ESTERO, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs announces annual Star-Spangled Bonita event

The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting its annual Star-Spangled Bonita 4th of July 2022 Event. The celebration will take place on Monday, July 4, in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park – 10450 Reynolds St. In the morning on July 4, the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Inn on Fifth to Host Fireworks on Fifth

The iconic Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites in downtown Naples will offer locals and visitors the perfect view to enjoy the City of Naples fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Visitors can skip the holiday crowds, parking, and traffic by staying the night at the Naples hotel.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy