Canvas Credit Union: Canvas Wellness Program

Don’t get discouraged if you have missing or cracked teeth. Dental Arts of Cherry Hills can help you get your confidence back by giving you the perfect smile. Dr. Kostas shares more about the cosmetic dental services they offer. At Dental Arts of Cherry Hills in Denver, Colorado, we...
If you want a fresh new look for the summer you have to check out Rebelry Boutique. You can shop in their store in Arvada or you can shop online. Watch the segment to see how are all staff looked in outfits picked by the owner. Get 15% off your entire order this weekend. Mention GDC in store or enter GreatDayColorado promo code online at Rebelry-Boutique.MyShopify.com.
What is next for providers of abortion across the state following the Friday morning release of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade. Courtney Fromm reports from a Planned Parenthood located in Denver.
The Colorado Tiny House Festival is back for its 5th year and if you’ve been thinking about downsizing, this is the event to come to! The festival gives all tiny-house goers an inside look at a variety of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels to container homes and yurts, this fun-filled event has it all!
Aurora Mental Health joined us on the show to talk about timely issues that many people are experiencing right now with increased substance abuse. Mental Health issues are top of mind and accessing the right kind of care is crucial. Our expert talks about how we can support our community members or friends and family when they are feeling like it is hard to ask for help. Call the Aurora Mental Health Center at 303-617-2300 or visit AUMHC.org.
Protesters gathered at the Colorado Capitol and marched through Denver after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the federal right to abortion. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will be another cool and cloudy day with a high hovering around 70 degrees. Rain chances will return in the afternoon with a northeasterly breeze. More activity is expected over the mountains and foothills, especially in the areas sitting south of I-70. Monday will warm...
