Guitarist to perform at Peninsula Arts Center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Wash. – Guitarist Carl Tosten is set to perform at 4...

Daily Beast

Regina Spektor Is Grateful for the Bunnies and Thunderstorms

Over the past two decades, fans of Regina Spektor have come to rely on the indie-pop musician for a few things: a mixture of whimsical and devastating lyrics; high, piercing vocals; a gorgeous piano; the sort of worldbuilding you find in a short story or fable; and a sense of humor.
NME

Watch a terminally ill Pearl Jam fan join the band onstage

Roland Mandel, a terminally ill fan of Pearl Jam, has joined the band onstage as part of his final wishes. Mandel, who was diagnosed with ALS a year ago and is now wheelchair-bound per a Loudwire report, only has “a few months to live”, and wanted to see the band perform in Berlin as part of his last wishes.
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting For Beginners

Written By Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30-Day Singer. Let’s say that you would like to explore songwriting and maybe you have some ideas for lyrics. What is the next step? Here are the things you need to know in order to jumpstart your songwriting. 1. A reference...
HollywoodLife

The Dreadnoughts’ New Album ‘Roll & Go’ Is About ‘Brotherhood’ When Facing New Adventures

After years of being scattered across the world and unable to move due to lockdown, The Dreadnoughts are itching to taste the freedom of the road. That eagerness is found in the band’s fifth album, Roll and Go. Out today (June 24) on Stomp Records, Roll and Go is a Celtic splash of accordion-fueled punk dynamite. The band – Nicholas Smyth (Accordion, Guitars, Lead Vocals), Marco Bieri (Drums, BG Vocals), Andrew Hay (Bass), Kyle Taylor (Piano, BG Vocals, Violin), and Aled Jenkins (Mandolin, Bouzouki, BG Vocals) – have come together for a burst of energy, a loud, raucous bash of a barnburner where everyone is invited to join the part.
InsideHook

Neal Schon’s Pandemic Hobby? Buying Dozens of Guitars.

In recent years, there’s been a trend of famous guitarists selling off some or all of their collections. David Gilmour did just that a few years ago, with proceeds from the sale going to charities dealing with climate change. Last summer, word came that Journey guitarist Neal Schon was also selling off 112 of his guitars — which, at the time, he said was to clear space “for some new arrivals.”
Guitar World Magazine

I Built the Sky’s Rohan Stevenson on breaking out of the shred-metal box for an acoustic guitar album that makes space for banjo, xylophone and more

Stevenson is a prog-metal player who lights up the fretboard, but for The Quiet Place Away, he follows the inspiration of Tommy Emmanuel for an intimate, all-acoustic album. While Rohan Stevenson’s body of work as I Built the Sky features plenty of high-gain, eyebrow-singing electric runs – just last fall he and Jake Howsham Lowe went buck wild with gymnastic flair on their Coalesce EP – the progressive shredder has always had a soft spot for the tender tone of a finely strummed acoustic guitar.
operawire.com

CD Review: Signum Classic’s ‘La Bohème’

In anticipation of Signum Classic’s new release of “La Bohème” I happily reminisced about Lithuanian tenor Merūnas Vitulskis’ performance of “Madama Butterfly” which I had the chance to witness at the Grand Théâtre in Luxembourg all the way back in 2015. It was an elegant voice, well placed, with a warm timbre and baritonal depth, albeit none of the customary throaty mannerisms, which charmed me into believing that here was not only an under-recorded artist but maybe the standard bearer of a whole new generation of Italian opera.
NME

Listen to a previously-unreleased alternate version of Wilco’s ‘Kamera’

Wilco have shared a previously unreleased, alternate version of their 2002 ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ cut ‘Kamera’, lifted from forthcoming deluxe editions of the album that are set to arrive in September. ‘Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)’ is a significantly heavier take on the track,...
