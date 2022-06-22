Guitarist to perform at Peninsula Arts Center

After years of being scattered across the world and unable to move due to lockdown, The Dreadnoughts are itching to taste the freedom of the road. That eagerness is found in the band’s fifth album, Roll and Go. Out today (June 24) on Stomp Records, Roll and Go is a Celtic splash of accordion-fueled punk dynamite. The band – Nicholas Smyth (Accordion, Guitars, Lead Vocals), Marco Bieri (Drums, BG Vocals), Andrew Hay (Bass), Kyle Taylor (Piano, BG Vocals, Violin), and Aled Jenkins (Mandolin, Bouzouki, BG Vocals) – have come together for a burst of energy, a loud, raucous bash of a barnburner where everyone is invited to join the part.
