Aurora, IL

Local students named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Aurora University

courierpapers.com
 3 days ago

Aurora University has named the following students to...

www.courierpapers.com

rejournals.com

McShane Construction completes construction of The Oaks at Algonquin senior living residence￼

McShane Construction Company completed construction of The Oaks at Algonquin for client Spectrum Retirement Communities. The firm provided comprehensive construction services for the 166-unit senior living residence in Algonquin. The H-shaped building accommodates independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Each independent living unit features a full kitchen and...
ALGONQUIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Unique name, unique approach to proposed restaurant

In Sandwich, there has always been the usual ribbing or disbelief from outsiders about the city’s name. But one entrepreneur is taking advantage of that name. He’s calling his new venture Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Located on Route 34 in the downtown, Luke Goucher described his proposed restaurant to...
SANDWICH, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Amia Smith, 17, and her 5-month old son last seen in Harvard, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a young mother and her baby who went missing from Northwest suburban Harvard Wednesday. Seventeen-year-old Amia Smith and her 5-moth-old baby son Maverick were last seen leaving a home on McKinley Street around noon. Smith is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a rainbow flag, a black shirt with foil flowers, black shorts, and black socks. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Former executive director of Grayslake Chamber of Commerce faces federal charges for allegedly stealing $300K

A Round Lake Beach woman, who is the former executive director of the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce, was indicted by the feds for allegedly stealing at least $300,000 in funds belonging to the chamber. Karen Christian-Smith, 56, of Round Lake Beach, was indicted Wednesday on six counts of wire fraud. Christian-Smith served as the executive […] The post Former executive director of Grayslake Chamber of Commerce faces federal charges for allegedly stealing $300K appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says

A 16-year-old girl remains missing after she ran away from her parents’ home early Saturday morning in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. She was reportedly spotted in Lake County shortly after going missing, her uncle said. Jason Camara told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that his wife’s 16-year-old niece, Fiona Daujotas, went missing from her home in […] The post Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
dgsd.org

Job Opening – Part-Time Billing Assistant

The Downers Grove Sanitary District is currently accepting applications for a Part-Time Billing Assistant through Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Part-Time Billing Assistant is responsible for processing billing receipts and assisting with other billing functions. The pay range for this position is $15.05 – $22.58 per hour based on the applicant’s experience.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sycamore, IL

As a charming city in an idyllic setting, Sycamore is one of the most relaxing destinations in the state of Illinois. It’s a part of DeKalb County and is situated along the lengths of Illinois Route 64. While settlers had already lived there since 1835, Sycamore only became an...
SYCAMORE, IL
WCIA

Pritzker adds three sports teams as license plate options

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois drivers will soon have more professional sports teams to choose from if they want team license plates for their cars. Governor Pritzker signed into law on Thursday a bill that adds the Chicago Fire, Red Stars and Sky to the list of options Illinoisans can choose from for their license plates. […]
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Following in their mothers' footsteps - Three Naperville girls create a teenage version of an adult storytelling platform

A storytelling platform has sprouted its first fruit. Three northern Illinois teenagers are following in their mothers’ footsteps by telling one story at a time. Jillian Katz, Saavi Krishnan, and Janaki Amerson came together to create Sprout. This Naperville organization provides an outlet for teenagers to share their experiences through spoken word. The producers are all children of The People Tree producers. The People Tree gives adults the opportunity to tell their stories in a public setting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Plane makes emergency landing on DeKalb roadway

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A pilot had to make an emergency landing on a road near the Alton Forest Preserve after his plane reportedly ran out of gas. According to the DeKalb Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the plane on the road in the 12000 block of McGirr Road around 5:08 p.m. Thursday. The 34-year-old pilot […]
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance

The Taste of Joliet has announced that Ann Wilson’s scheduled appearance on June 24th is canceled due to a health-related issue. The lineup will now feature Collective Soul in the headline slot at 9:30pm and Sugar Ray will perform at 8:00pm. Any questions and you can call the Joliet Park District at 815-741-7275.
JOLIET, IL

