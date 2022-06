Virginia "Jenny" Holmes, 71, passed away at her home in Klamath Falls on June 16, 2022. She was born Nov. 9, 1950 in Washington, DC. Survivors include her husband, William Holmes of Klamath Falls; daughter, Catina Holmes of Klamath Falls, son and daughter-in-law, Brendan and Krissy Holmes of Klamath Falls; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Tom Boso of Merritt Island, FL; grandchildren, Cierra Reid, Reece and Jocee Holmes; great granddaughter, Ari. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren Brooke Holmes (who was Jenny's shining star with special needs) and Randall Holmes.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO